Microsoft Surface Pro 7 now available in India, prices start from Rs 70,990

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a convertible tablet that can function as a full-fledged laptop. The Surface Pro starts at Rs 70,990 and goes all the way up till Rs 1,37,990.

  Published: February 19, 2020 10:22 AM IST
Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Credit - Evan Blass

Microsoft could soon launch the Surface Pro 7 convertible laptop in India. While there is no exact date for the launch revealed yet, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is coming to India next week, likely for something big. Further, the Surface Pro 7 has already been listed on the brand’s Indian website. The device is already being sold by Flipkart and Amazon at a starting price of Rs 70,990.

The Surface Pro 7 was originally announced at an event in October 2019. The device acts as a convertible tablet that can be used as a full-fledged Windows laptop. It comes with its own kickstand and a removable surface signature type cover. Further, the Surface can be paired with a bunch of accessories including the Surface Pen Stylus.

The tablet features a 12.3-inch 2,736×1825 touch-enabled PixelSense display. The Surface Pro 7 top variant is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and comes with up to 256GB SSD storage. There is up to 16GB RAM. With Windows 10 Home the device also features Windows Hello face recognition support.

There is an 8-megapixel rear-facing autofocus camera on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 along with a 5-megapixel front-facing one. The tablet/notebook also features dual far-field studio microphones and 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. The edges of the device are lined with a USB Type-C port, a Surface connection port, a USB 3.0 port, and a MicroSD card reader. For connectivity, there’s also dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Microsoft claims the Surface can provide up to 10.5 hours of regular usage on a single charge.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India on February 24

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India on February 24

How much does the Surface Pro 7 cost?

There are 4 variants of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in India. The base variant of the notebook has 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is powered by an Intel i3 processor and costs Rs 70,990.  The highest-end variant of the device features 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and a 10th generation Core i7 processor. This variant of the device costs Rs 1,37,990. The Pro 7 will be available in two colors – Platinum and Matte Black.

  Published Date: February 19, 2020 10:22 AM IST

