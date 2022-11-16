Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 were launched in India with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. The notebooks come in the premium range offering features like up to 120Hz high refresh rate display, compact design, and Dolby Atmos audio. Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets improved Together Mode, ability to create video clips and more

The duo comes with Windows 11 and has Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan ahead of India visit

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5: How to pre-order, price in India, colors

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are already up for pre-orders. Both notebooks can be pre-booked from Amazon.in, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retail stores in the country. Also Read - Microsoft plans to take on App Store, Play Store with Xbox-branded mobile game store

The Surface Pro 9 is priced starting at Rs 1,05,999 for the base variant with Intel’s i5 chipset and 8GB + 128GB configuration. The higher-end model with Intel’s i7 chipset and 32GB + 1TB configuration is priced at 2,69,999.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (13.5-inch) is priced starting at Rs 1,07,999 for the base model with Intel i5 chipset and 8GB + 256GB variant. The higher-end model with Intel i7 chipset and 16GB + 512GB variant costs Rs 1,78,999.

The 15-inch model of the Surface Laptop 5 is priced starting at Rs 1,39,999 for the base model with Intel i7 chipset and 8GB + 256GB variant. The top model with the same chipset and 16GB + 512GB configuration is priced at Rs 1,88,999.

Both machines will go on sale starting November 29 in the country. Those who pre-order the Surface Laptop 5 will get a Surface Poppy Red Arc Mouse worth Rs 7,499 for free. The customers who pre-book Surface Pro 9 will be getting a Surface Pro Keyboard (Black) costing Rs 14,999 for free.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 Specifications and features

The Surface Pro 9 comes with a high-grade aluminum casing and has a compact display. It sports a 13-inch PixelSense display which has thin bezels on all sides. The display has up to 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels. It has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and supports sRGBB and Vivid color profiles.

It is powered by the Intel Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U processors. It is paired with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. The notebook has up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It has a 2W stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

There’s a 10MP camera on the rear with up to 4K video support and a front-facing lens with 1080p video recording support. As for the connectivity options, it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 support. It boots on Windows 11.

The Surface Laptop 5, on the other hand, has two sizes 13.5-inch and 15-inch, both having sRGB and Vivid color profiles. The laptop supports DolbyVision IQ and has up to Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Intel Core i5-1235U and i7-1255U processors. There’s Intel Iris Xe GPU and 16GB of RAM and 512GBof SSD storage.

It has an HD webcam with a Windows Hello Face authentication feature. It features Omisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. Just like the Surface Pro 9, the Laptop 5 boots on Windows 11.