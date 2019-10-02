comscore Microsoft Surface Pro X launched with custom ARM SQ1 chip and LTE
Microsoft Surface Pro X is the ARM-based Windows laptop with custom SQ1 chip, USB-C and LTE

The Surface Pro X is the portable Windows computer that consumers asked Microsoft to build for a long time. Now that it is here, the big question is whether Windows is ready for Arm revolution.

  Published: October 2, 2019 9:16 PM IST
Microsoft Surface Pro X

Microsoft Surface Pro X is the first ARM-based Surface Laptop from the Redmond-based software giant. At the event in New York today, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro X alongside the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Neo dual-screen computer. While dual-screen laptop seems interesting, the Surface Pro X is the mobile computer that most consumers have been wanting all this while. With Surface Pro X, Microsoft is seriously jumping onto the Arm-based Windows bandwagon.

To recall, Microsoft launched the Surface 2 back in 2013 with ARM processor. While the ill-fated device did not succeed in a big way, the Surface Pro X aims to rewrite history. The Surface Pro X is seen as a full-fledged Windows machine by Microsoft and not a companion tablet device. Under the hood, it has a new custom Microsoft-designed CPU called Surface SQ1. It is a custom version built on the base of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor and Microsoft has even tweaked the graphics performance.

The SQ1 custom chip is a 7 watt processor that Microsoft claims will deliver three times more performance than the Surface Pro 6. The actual performance will be debatable since Arm-based Windows laptops have not really delivered on the claim just yet. In terms of design, the Surface Pro X borrows a lot from Surface Pro in terms of form but has rounded edges. It looks smaller despite packing a 13-inch display and is just 5.3mm thin. The convertible weighs just 760 grams and comes integrated with USB Type-C port and LTE.

For those who wanted even more portable Windows convertible that Surface Pro LTE, Microsoft has answered with Surface Pro X. The Surface Pro X will be available starting November 5 for $999 in the US. The preorders start today and the real question is whether Windows 10 is truly ready for an Arm revolution. By launching a Surface branded laptop with Arm CPU, Microsoft is showing its seriousness but success will depend on performance and not emulation.

