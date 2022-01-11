Microsoft Surface Pro X Windows 11 tablet launched in India: Price, specs

Microsoft Surface Pro X, the company’s latest Windows 11-powered tablet has been launched in India. The tablet equipped with custom Microsoft silicon will be available for purchase across leading offline and online stores. The highlight of the Surface Pro X is its 13-inch PixelSense touch display, and up to 15 hours of claimed backup on a single charge. Also Read - Sundar Pichai to Tim Cook: Here’s how much top tech CEOs earn in a month

Microsoft Surface Pro X price in India, availability

Microsoft has brought the Surface X Pro WiFi-only model in different configurations. For consumers, a single storage variant with 8GB/128GB will be made available for a price of Rs 93,999. For corporate, the Surface Pro X with SQ1 chip, 8GB/128GB will amount to Rs 94,599, while the 256GB model will cost Rs 1,13,299. Meanwhile, the tablet with an SQ2 processor, 16GB/256GB will cost Rs 1,31,799, and the 512GB model will carry a price tag of Rs 1,50,499. The Surface Pro Keyboard and Signature Type Cover will be sold separately. The device is already available in the Reliance Digital store.

"We are excited to widen our portfolio of Microsoft devices with the addition of the new Surface Pro X with built-in Wi-Fi. This new model brings together the thin, sleek design associated with the Pro X along with the all-day battery to its most affordable entry piece point yet, providing more flexible options to our customers," Bhaskar Basu, Country Head- Devices (Surface), Microsoft India commenting on the launch said.

Microsoft Surface Pro X specs

Microsoft Surface Pro X Windows 11 tablet gets a 13-inch PixelSense display with a 2,880 x 1,920-pixel resolution. It has 64-bit emulation inbuilt and equips an octa-core Microsoft SQ1/SQ2 custom chipset that has been co-created with Qualcomm. The SQ1 is paired with Adreno 685 GPU, while the SQ2 is coupled with Adreno 690 GPU. The tablet has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080p HD resolution. The tablet utilises AI and a neural engine to help users adjust their gaze on video calls while using the Eye Contact feature. On the audio front, it gets two stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Sound and dual far-field Studio Mics. For connectivity, the Surface Pro X includes two USB Type-C ports and a dedicated magnetic Surflink (with an extra USB Type-A port). The new tablet will be available in Platinum finish. To recall, the Surface Pro X was launched in September last year. As big techs have begun/are planning to clear their last year’s stock (Galaxy S21 FE or OnePlus 9RT) in the emerging markets, Microsoft has joined the wagon too it seems.