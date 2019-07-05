comscore Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets feature now on Android, details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets: Animated animals available on beta version for Android
News

Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets: Animated animals available on beta version for Android

News

Microsoft revealed that the smartphone does not need 3D depth sensing for the SwiftKey Puppets feature to work properly. Instead, it works with the help of a deep neural network.

  • Published: July 5, 2019 4:30 PM IST
Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets

Microsoft has just announced a new feature called Puppets for SwiftKey, its third-party keyboard app for Android. The Puppets feature is now available in the latest Beta version of SwiftKey. This allows users to test this new feature and provide feedback to Microsoft to improve the offering before the final release. However, before that, let’s talk about what this feature really is. According to the official Microsoft blog post, this feature allows users to record themselves as a 3D panda, cat, or dog. Other animals available include an owl or a dinosaur.

The company uses its artificial intelligence-powered technology to record the head movements and expressions of the users. SwiftKey then mirrors these movements and expressions on these 3D animated animals in real-time. Deepak Paramanand, the product manager for SwiftKey issued a statement, “We wanted to give SwiftKey fans a fun way to communicate with their loved ones beyond pre-defined GIFs.” He further went on to add, “We created Puppets, a group of cute and furry friends that people can control just by being themselves. Choose one of five animals, record a message of fewer than 30 seconds and share it via one of the many popular communication apps supported by Android devices. It’s a fun way to stay in touch.”

Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets: How it works?

Microsoft revealed that the smartphone does not need 3D depth sensing for the Puppets feature to work properly. Instead, it works with the help of a deep neural network. The company has trained this neural network with the help of thousands of images and videos from volunteers. Paramanand revealed that this feature was added to ensure that SwiftKey users have a fun and interesting way “to express themselves”.

SwiftKey for Android now lets you share anything from the web, here’s how to do it

Also Read

SwiftKey for Android now lets you share anything from the web, here’s how to do it

According to the instructions in the announcement post, SwiftKey recommends using this feature “in a well-lit room”. It only works on Android right now, and it can only recognize one person at any given time. This new feature comes almost a year after Microsoft integrated a search engine and Translator in SwiftKey. This allowed users to instantly search for information without the need to leave the app and open a browser window. The built-in translator also made it easier for users to chat in different languages without leaving the app.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 5, 2019 4:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

Editor's Pick

Sony noise-cancelling wireless earphones launched
News
Sony noise-cancelling wireless earphones launched
Mini Microsoft Xbox reportedly in the pipeline; to be priced at $60

Gaming

Mini Microsoft Xbox reportedly in the pipeline; to be priced at $60

Motorola One Vision launched as Motorola P50 in China

News

Motorola One Vision launched as Motorola P50 in China

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 details leaked

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 details leaked

Apple Store could soon become a reality in India

News

Apple Store could soon become a reality in India

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets: Animated animals available on beta for Android

Sony noise-cancelling wireless earphones launched

Motorola One Vision launched as Motorola P50 in China

Apple Store could soon become a reality in India

Nokia 9 PureView: Top 5 features

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets: Animated animals available on beta for Android

News

Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets: Animated animals available on beta for Android
Mini Microsoft Xbox reportedly in the pipeline; to be priced at $60

Gaming

Mini Microsoft Xbox reportedly in the pipeline; to be priced at $60
Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed
WhatsApp might soon tell you how many times a message has been forwarded

News

WhatsApp might soon tell you how many times a message has been forwarded
Night Sight mode is moving to Google Camera's main UI

News

Night Sight mode is moving to Google Camera's main UI

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Upcoming Smartphone : Infinix के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा सब कुछ एक्सट्रा

Motorola P50, 6GB RAM और 128GB स्टोेरज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

PUBG Tips: क्या होता है Recoil और कैसे इसे Grip के जरिए कंट्रोल कर बन सकते हैं प्रोफेशनल प्लेयर

Redmi K20 India Launch : भारत में 17 जुलाई को लॉन्च होंगे  Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme A1 रिटेल बॉक्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, एंट्री लेवल में हो सकती है सबसे अधिक बैटरी

News

Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets: Animated animals available on beta for Android
News
Microsoft SwiftKey Puppets: Animated animals available on beta for Android
Sony noise-cancelling wireless earphones launched

News

Sony noise-cancelling wireless earphones launched
Motorola One Vision launched as Motorola P50 in China

News

Motorola One Vision launched as Motorola P50 in China
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India

News

Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
Nokia 9 PureView: Top 5 features

News

Nokia 9 PureView: Top 5 features