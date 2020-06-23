Microsoft Teams expands for personal use on iOS and Android

The new Microsoft Teams’ mobile app is rolling out in a preview version for iOS and Android. The version is free and intended for personal use by users who want more than just a workplace chat app. Microsoft Teams is a workgroup chat service that competes with other solutions in project management software, such as Slack. Initially focused on its use on large and small companies, it has become the primary client for communications in the Microsoft 365 productivity suite. Also Read - Microsoft pushes new Edge browser for Windows 7 and 8 users

This way, it has replaced Skype by improving the meeting experience, and adding scheduling capabilities, integrating calendar availability. And facilitating the transition from chat to high-quality video conferencing. Microsoft Teams was released as a free version. But it is now expanding the general version for the Office 365 suite’s business customers. Also Read - Windows 11 pre-order page accidentally leaked by Microsoft retailer

New features

Now comes the mobile version, free and focused on more personal use. It offers typical features like text chat and video conferencing, combined with shared lists, documents, calendars, and shared locations. There’s even a neat dashboard of shared events, tasks, and images in a group. The company is trying to bring the best features of Microsoft Teams for business to personal use. The company believes that repositioning the Teams app for work not only extends another chat application. But, it also offers ways for groups of people to do their things.

There are many separate chat and video conferencing apps, but Microsoft Teams wants to go beyond them. The mobile versions of Microsoft Teams for iOS and Android will allow any user to log into the apps with a personal Microsoft account. You can quickly switch within the applications from a work account to a home account. Users can use the personal version together with other Office applications such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

The new Microsoft Teams’ mobile app will roll out in the next few weeks in a preview phase for Android and iOS. Microsoft also plans to release additional features based on users’ feedback. Moreover, the company will expand it to desktop and web versions with a release later this year.