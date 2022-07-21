Microsoft Teams users are facing problems with the platform. Microsoft has also come forward with a statement acknowledging the issue. However, the company hasn’t revealed the extent of the outage. Downdetector, a website that tracks outages all over the world, has also reported multiple outages. Also Read - Instagram users will now be able to purchase items right from the DMs: Here's how

Many Microsoft Teams users are reported that they are not able to access some of the features of the important business communication platform. While we don't have an official number from Microsoft, Downdetector.com showed over 4,700 reports of outages across the globe. This might go higher as many users will soon start their work day.

Microsoft 365 Status has also acknowledged the issue and claims to be investigating it.

We’ve received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We’re investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

The same account also provided a possible cause for the outage.

We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

There have been multiple outages this year involving big tech companies, including Twitter, Amazon, Facebook and Instagram. To stay updated about the latest outages, stay tuned to BGR.in.