Microsoft Teams gets Together mode and other AI-based features

The new update brings AI-based features like automated responses, Cortana integration, and Together mode.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is the company’s collaborative work tool that could compete closely with Slack. The latest update integrates AI-based features such as automated responses, Cortana integration, the new Together Mode. All this will contribute to offering an immersive meeting experience in times of coronavirus, as per the company. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet in the market in 2020 but it needs to evolve

Together Mode, for meetings in times of pandemic

The new Together mode uses AI to segment people’s faces and shoulders, and place you and your co-workers together in a virtual environment. Like a cafeteria, conference room, or any other place where they could start a meeting with classmates or work teams. In simpler terms, it uses AI segmentation tech to digitally place participants in a shared background. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Series X games event set for July 23: Here are livestream details

Watch: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

The objective of the “Together” mode is to make the person feel that they are interacting with their colleagues on a real-time basis and in the same space. The company says that Together Mode will be available to Teams users in August. It will start with an auditorium view, but it is likely to integrate more environments in the future.if you want to know more about this feature, then you can read here. Also Read - Reliance Jio's JioMeet takes on Zoom with HD conferencing and 100 participants limit

Microsoft Teams other upcoming features

Microsoft Teams users will also witness other AI-based features. These include autoresponders, Cortana integration, and live emoji reactions. Users will be able to filter videos and adjust focus levels and lighting. But that’s not all since the company has also announced a new feature that will allow subtitles to be translated in real-time. So you will be able to discuss anything with your colleagues or clients even if they speak another language.

Microsoft Teams users will be able to ask Cortana to make a call or plan activity from the mobile app version. Microsoft also pointed out that many of these features will arrive at the end of the year. However, they demonstrate that the company seeks to position Teams as the most complete collaborative work tool on the market.

