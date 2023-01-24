comscore Microsoft Teams new feature to allow real-time editing in chat: All you need to know
Microsoft Teams new feature to allow real-time editing in chat: All you need to know

Microsoft has introduced a new feature to Teams -- Loop Component, which will allow real-time editing in chat.

Highlights

  • Microsoft has introduced a new feature to Teams.
  • Participants can also edit the sharing permission level at the top.
  • The new feature comes available in both Teams meeting chat and Teams chat.
Chat Bubbles

Microsoft Teams new feature to allow real-time editing in chat: All you need to know

Microsoft has introduced a new feature to Teams — Loop Component, which will allow real-time editing in chat. With this, participants will be able to compose and edit anything ranging from an agenda, checklist, table, task list or paragraph, and more. The new feature comes available in both Teams meeting chat and Teams chat, the company mentioned. Also Read - Hyundai Aura facelift launched at Rs 6.29 lakh in India: Check details here

To use the feature, underneath the chat text box, select the Loop component icon to reveal a menu of components, and then select a component, such as an agenda. After that, a draft will appear to which participants can add a title and start drafting content to share or even leave it as a blank template. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in THESE cities of Tamil Nadu: Here are all the places where the service is available

Participants can also edit the sharing permission level at the top, which is usually set to “people within your organisation with the link can edit”. Further, select the text describing the sharing access and customise it to “people currently in this chat with the link can edit”, then hit the send icon to start collaborating with chat participants on the Loop component. Also Read - Cut 20 percent jobs at Alphabet, key investor tells Sundar Pichai

Lastly, Loop components are automatically saved to your OneDrive as a “fluid” file and can be accessed on your Microsoft Teams Chat Files folder on OneDrive, said the company.

Microsoft recently announced that it has improved its Teams Rooms on Android with new touch-enabled features including the ability to walk up and use Microsoft Whiteboard, Chat bubbles and more. Users can leverage all of the new features by updating to Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android update 3, the tech giant said in a statement.

A Microsoft Whiteboard session can be launched with just one touch, allowing for instant collaboration. Chat messages are displayed as chat bubbles over the current view, which allows in-room participants to engage with the conversation happening in the chat.

With the Touch awareness feature, touch screens allow users to “control the room system from both the touch display at the front of the room as well as the touch console, making it convenient to operate a Teams Room using whichever device is closest to reach”. Moreover, a 4K display is now supported to further enhance the meeting experience on large-screen devices.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2023 1:19 PM IST
