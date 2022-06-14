comscore Microsoft Teams now uses AI & ML to improve how you sound in a meeting
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Teams Now Uses Ai Ml To Improve How You Sound In A Meeting
News

Microsoft Teams now uses AI & ML to improve how you sound in a meeting

News

Microsoft has updated its Teams app with Artificial Intelligence and new Machine Learning models to improve calls and meetings.

MS Teams

Microsoft Teams has become quite popular in the last couple of years. The app is getting new productivity features every now and then. This time, Microsoft has added a new feature that could be helpful for those who do not have good room acoustics. The new AI and machine learning models in the app are claimed at improving the audio quality in calls and meetings. Also Read - Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

Microsoft Teams gets updated with AI and ML models

Microsoft has just updated its app with new machine learning models. The app, with the help of AI, can now help users with bad acoustics sound better on Teams. How it works is, that with the help of AI and new machine learning models, the voice captured will be processed to cancel the echo and instead offer a sound that will be more fine-tuned. Also Read - Microsoft Teams tips and trick: Top features to make hybrid working easier

“While we have been trying our best with digital signal processing to do a really good job in Teams, we have now started using machine learning for the first time to build echo cancellation where you can truly reduce echo from all the different devices,” said Robert Aichner from Microsoft to The Verge. Also Read - Microsoft Teams launches three new features to enhance hybrid workstyle

Microsoft has confirmed that it has been testing this feature for several months. The machine learning models were measured and tested in the real world by using 30,000 hours of speech. It was tested in 100,000 different rooms to measure how the models cancel echo.

“We also simulate 100,000 different rooms… the room acoustics play a big role in echo cancellation, Aichner revealed.

Interestingly, Microsoft is offering this feature for free for all its users. Also, Microsoft isn’t using a cloud-based process for this feature to work, rather the on-device echo/acoustics processing is used.

“We said we want to do it on the client, because the cloud is still expensive if you want to do every call processed in the cloud… and obviously we’d have to pass that cost onto the customer.”

Microsoft has already updated the app with this feature and users can try it out now.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Teams now uses AI & ML to improve how you sound in a meeting
News
Microsoft Teams now uses AI & ML to improve how you sound in a meeting
Apple iPhone 14 series might come with an autofocus feature for the first time

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series might come with an autofocus feature for the first time

Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price as you travel

Apps

Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price as you travel

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images

Photo Gallery

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images

Netflix Geeked Week 2022: Top 5 highlights

Photo Gallery

Netflix Geeked Week 2022: Top 5 highlights

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft Teams now uses AI & ML to improve how you sound in a meeting

Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price as you travel

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images

Mahindra Scorpio-N cabin design and features revealed ahead of launch: Check here

iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video

News

WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video
Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video

News

Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video
How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Features

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial
Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch

News

Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999