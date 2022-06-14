Microsoft Teams now uses AI & ML to improve how you sound in a meeting

Microsoft Teams has become quite popular in the last couple of years. The app is getting new productivity features every now and then. This time, Microsoft has added a new feature that could be helpful for those who do not have good room acoustics. The new AI and machine learning models in the app are claimed at improving the audio quality in calls and meetings. Also Read - Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

Microsoft Teams gets updated with AI and ML models

Microsoft has just updated its app with new machine learning models. The app, with the help of AI, can now help users with bad acoustics sound better on Teams. How it works is, that with the help of AI and new machine learning models, the voice captured will be processed to cancel the echo and instead offer a sound that will be more fine-tuned. Also Read - Microsoft Teams tips and trick: Top features to make hybrid working easier

“While we have been trying our best with digital signal processing to do a really good job in Teams, we have now started using machine learning for the first time to build echo cancellation where you can truly reduce echo from all the different devices,” said Robert Aichner from Microsoft to The Verge. Also Read - Microsoft Teams launches three new features to enhance hybrid workstyle

Microsoft has confirmed that it has been testing this feature for several months. The machine learning models were measured and tested in the real world by using 30,000 hours of speech. It was tested in 100,000 different rooms to measure how the models cancel echo.

“We also simulate 100,000 different rooms… the room acoustics play a big role in echo cancellation, Aichner revealed.

Interestingly, Microsoft is offering this feature for free for all its users. Also, Microsoft isn’t using a cloud-based process for this feature to work, rather the on-device echo/acoustics processing is used.

“We said we want to do it on the client, because the cloud is still expensive if you want to do every call processed in the cloud… and obviously we’d have to pass that cost onto the customer.”

Microsoft has already updated the app with this feature and users can try it out now.