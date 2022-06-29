comscore Microsoft Teams on Web gets Hindi live captions and transcriptions support
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Teams On Web Gets Updated With Hindi Live Captions Transcriptions And Other Features
News

Microsoft Teams on Web gets updated with Hindi live captions, transcriptions, and other features

News

Microsoft Teams web is now getting Hindi live captions and transcripts, which means, whatever that's being said is also coming in the text format that too in the widely spoken local language, Hindi.

MS Teams

Microsoft Teams is widely used worldwide for meetings in organizations and firms. The app offers plenty of features to make you look presentable in a meeting. Some of these features could be too fancy such as improving room acoustics, which arrived recently, and adding background effects, which is there for some time now. Also Read - Windows hacks: How to factory reset your Windows 11 PC

However, in India, even small businesses use Microsoft Teams and they may not be much concerned about these features. Also Read - Millions of Android devices affected by new security flaw that hides in pre-installed apps

All they could want is to get the message conveyed to all employees. And presumably, for this reason, Microsoft has now introduced an interesting feature to the Teams web app that could help employees to get a better track of what’s been conveyed in meeting that too in the local language. Also Read - Windows hacks: How to record screen on a Windows 10 PC

Hindi live captions and transcriptions

Microsoft Teams web is now getting Hindi live captions and transcripts, which means, whatever that’s being said is also coming in the text format in Hindi. It will be shown on the right side of the meeting for all employees to take notes.

Microsoft Teams transcription

The transcription feature, especially, could be helpful when some person joins the meetings late. With that feature, he can see what’s being said and what all was discussed prior to him joining the meeting.

The transcription in Hindi will make it more reachable to the audience. Microsoft has also added other regional languages across the world. This includes German, Portuguese, Japanese, and others.

Other features coming to the Teams Web platform

Apart from two of these features, Microsoft has also updated the web platform of the app with custom backgrounds. Earlier this feature was only available on the app but now it will also be available on the website of teams. What this means is, that if you want to open a meeting in your web browser, you still use the blur effect or other custom background effects.

Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) captioning is now available on the web platform. For this to work, the meeting organizer and the participant has to enable CART captions from the Settings.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 2:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 29, 2022 3:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to factory reset your Windows 11 PC
How To
How to factory reset your Windows 11 PC
Dell launches new Latitude, Precision series laptops in India: Check detailed pricing

Laptops

Dell launches new Latitude, Precision series laptops in India: Check detailed pricing

Spotify introduces 'Supergrouper' feature: Here's how it works

Apps

Spotify introduces 'Supergrouper' feature: Here's how it works

Google starts rolling out Android 13 Beta 3.3: Check details

News

Google starts rolling out Android 13 Beta 3.3: Check details

Samsung Galaxy M32 prices slashed by Rs 2,000 in India: Know details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M32 prices slashed by Rs 2,000 in India: Know details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft Teams on Web now supports Hindi live captions and transcriptions

Dell launches new Latitude, Precision series laptops in India: Check detailed pricing

Google starts rolling out Android 13 Beta 3.3: Check details

Twitter given last chance to comply with IT rules in India

Qualcomm expands Wi-Fi 7 front-end modules for PCs, wearables and mobiles

Twitter video downloader

New Crypto Tax from July 1: All you need to know about TDS on cryptocurrency

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?

Hands On

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?
How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video

Features

How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video
Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999