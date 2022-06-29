Microsoft Teams is widely used worldwide for meetings in organizations and firms. The app offers plenty of features to make you look presentable in a meeting. Some of these features could be too fancy such as improving room acoustics, which arrived recently, and adding background effects, which is there for some time now. Also Read - Windows hacks: How to factory reset your Windows 11 PC

However, in India, even small businesses use Microsoft Teams and they may not be much concerned about these features. Also Read - Millions of Android devices affected by new security flaw that hides in pre-installed apps

All they could want is to get the message conveyed to all employees. And presumably, for this reason, Microsoft has now introduced an interesting feature to the Teams web app that could help employees to get a better track of what’s been conveyed in meeting that too in the local language. Also Read - Windows hacks: How to record screen on a Windows 10 PC

Hindi live captions and transcriptions

Microsoft Teams web is now getting Hindi live captions and transcripts, which means, whatever that’s being said is also coming in the text format in Hindi. It will be shown on the right side of the meeting for all employees to take notes.

The transcription feature, especially, could be helpful when some person joins the meetings late. With that feature, he can see what’s being said and what all was discussed prior to him joining the meeting.

The transcription in Hindi will make it more reachable to the audience. Microsoft has also added other regional languages across the world. This includes German, Portuguese, Japanese, and others.

Other features coming to the Teams Web platform

Apart from two of these features, Microsoft has also updated the web platform of the app with custom backgrounds. Earlier this feature was only available on the app but now it will also be available on the website of teams. What this means is, that if you want to open a meeting in your web browser, you still use the blur effect or other custom background effects.

Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) captioning is now available on the web platform. For this to work, the meeting organizer and the participant has to enable CART captions from the Settings.