Microsoft Teams suffers outage in major parts of the globe

Microsoft Teams, the workplace messaging app was down for several users across the globe, as per Downdetector.com

The online platform that provides real-time status of websites revealed that the Microsoft app was down for hundreds of users. Downdetector cited that there were more than 600 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams.

Notably, the issue occurred across North and South America. A spike outage that appeared on the platform pointed out the issue related to lag in receiving messages. The first reports of the outage appeared on the outage-tracking website on February 17.

As per the latest data listed on Downdetector, 71 percent of reported issues with Microsoft Teams at the moment are regarding server connections while 24 percent of reported issues are with logging in. And a small 3 percent of reported problem is related to Teams website.

It is worth noting that Downdetector tracks outages by collecting status reports from a series of sources including user-submitted errors reported on the platform. While the platform doesn’t necessarily provide the exact number of users affected by an outage, reports speculate the outage might be affecting many users.

Microsoft acknowledged the issue and cited that they were investigating the issue regarding the delay in receiving texts within Teams app.

“We’re investigating an issue in which users located in North America may be experiencing delays when receiving chat messages within Microsoft Teams,” Microsoft 365 Status posted in a tweet.

The Microsoft Windows 365 Status team further cited the Teams live events to be impacted by this issue in South America and asked users to check for additional information in the admin center under TM240228.

As seen on Downdetector website, the issue still pertains, especially with server connections. And while the Redmond-based company has acknowledged the problem, it will be cumbersome for users who heavily rely on the app for remote work, conference, or online classes given Microsoft hasn’t come up with a solution to resolve the issue yet.