Unable to use Microsoft Teams, Outlook? You are not alone

Microsoft's services including Microsoft 365 and Azure were hit by a major outage that affected millions of users across the globe. The outage prevented users from accessing various services and platforms including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, and SharePoint among other things. The outage also affected Azure and Microsoft 365 users in India. However, the issue was primarily limited to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Coimbatore among others, as per Downdetector.

Microsoft Azure's status page showed that its services were impacted in most parts of the world including North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. However, users in China were not affected by this outage. The issue has been mitigated now.

The company in a support page for Azure detailing the issue and the cause said that 'customers experienced issues with networking connectivity, manifesting as network latency and/or timeouts when attempting to connect to Azure resources in Public Azure regions, as well as other Microsoft services including M365 and PowerBI'.

“We identified a recent change to WAN as the underlying cause and have rolled back this change,” the company added in its support page.

🛠️Engineers have confirmed the issue impacting connectivity to Azure resources has been mitigated. A detailed resolution statement can be found in the Status History at https://t.co/cMAHQp3Lj7 — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) January 25, 2023

As far as Microsoft 365 is concerned, the company in a support page for the service said that users are unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. The list includes — Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Graph, Power BI, Microsoft 365 admin portal, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, Identity and Endpoint.

We’re continuing to monitor the recovery across the service and some customers are reporting mitigation. We’re also connecting the service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

“We’ve identified that a wide-area networking (WAN) routing change caused impact to the service. We’ve rolled back

the change and monitoring the service as it recovers,” the company wrote in the support page.

At the time of writing this article, issues with Outlook, Teams, Microsoft Store and Azure have mostly been mitigated.