comscore Unable to use Microsoft Teams, Outlook? You are not alone
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Teams Outlook Suffer A Major Outage Worldwide
News

Microsoft Teams, Outlook suffer a major outage worldwide

News

All of Microsoft’s services including Microsoft Teams and Outlook suffered a major outage in India and elsewhere around the globe. Here’s what we know so far.

Highlights

  • Microsoft’s services have suffered a major outage globally.
  • The list of affected services include Teams and Outlook.
  • Microsoft says that it is investigating the matter.
microsoft

Microsoft’s services including Microsoft 365 and Azure were hit by a major outage that affected millions of users across the globe. The outage prevented users from accessing various services and platforms including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, and SharePoint among other things. The outage also affected Azure and Microsoft 365 users in India. However, the issue was primarily limited to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Coimbatore among others, as per Downdetector. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73, Moto G53 5G phones launched: Price, specifications

Microsoft Azure’s status page showed that its services were impacted in most parts of the world including North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. However, users in China were not affected by this outage. The issue has been mitigated now. Also Read - Poco X5 Pro India price and release date surface: All you need to know

The company in a support page for Azure detailing the issue and the cause said that ‘customers experienced issues with networking connectivity, manifesting as network latency and/or timeouts when attempting to connect to Azure resources in Public Azure regions, as well as other Microsoft services including M365 and PowerBI’. Also Read - OnePlus Q series TV to launch in India launch on February 7; alongside OnePlus 11

“We identified a recent change to WAN as the underlying cause and have rolled back this change,” the company added in its support page.

As far as Microsoft 365 is concerned, the company in a support page for the service said that users are unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. The list includes — Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Graph, Power BI, Microsoft 365 admin portal, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, Identity and Endpoint.

“We’ve identified that a wide-area networking (WAN) routing change caused impact to the service. We’ve rolled back
the change and monitoring the service as it recovers,” the company wrote in the support page.

At the time of writing this article, issues with Outlook, Teams, Microsoft Store and Azure have mostly been mitigated.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2023 5:37 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Poco X5 Pro price and launch date leaked
Mobiles
Poco X5 Pro price and launch date leaked
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is confirmed to debut in India on February 7

News

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is confirmed to debut in India on February 7

Infinix Zero Book Ultra to launch next week in India

Laptops

Infinix Zero Book Ultra to launch next week in India

Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups

News

Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups

Infinix Note 12i debuts in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12i debuts in India: Check price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Unable to use Microsoft Teams, Outlook? You are not alone

Motorola Moto G73, Moto G53 5G phones launched: Price, specifications

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is confirmed to debut in India on February 7

Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups

OnePlus 11R 5G launch date may just have been revealed by Amazon

Buying a 5G phone in India is easier than buying a 4G phone: Samsung India

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: My experience with 5G network in different Indian cities

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?