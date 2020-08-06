Microsoft has been slow with making changes for Teams but new updates are rolling out now. This week, the company has announced that 20,000 participants can be part of meetings on the platform. This facility is available for meetings that happen one way. Which means the host can only see other people on the screen, and cannot interact with them. Also Read - Microsoft Edge now the second most popular web browser, says study

These new tools were first announced in July as part of Microsoft Office 365 updates. And now, it’s rolling out to users across the globe. Microsoft Teams is the company’s collaborative work tool that could compete closely with Slack. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo battery could last through the day

The company also mentioned that over 1,000 participants can now take part in two-way video meetings. In addition to these, Teams will also offer branded meeting virtual lobby rooms in the coming months. With most people confined to work from home, these updates will help corporates handle their tasks, meetings in the new-normal fashion. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10X for single-screen devices may be delayed till 2021

These features are rolling out to Microsoft Office 365 paid users and from later this month, Teams will provide these tools via a free trial option as well.

Microsoft Teams get Together mode and more

Last month, the platform got new set of features. The latest update integrates AI-based features such as automated responses, Cortana integration, the new Together Mode. All this will contribute to offering an immersive meeting experience in times of coronavirus, as per the company.

The new Together mode uses AI to segment people’s faces and shoulders, and place you and your co-workers together in a virtual environment. Like a cafeteria, conference room, or any other place where they could start a meeting with classmates or work teams. In simpler terms, it uses AI segmentation tech to digitally place participants in a shared background.

The AI-based features include autoresponders, Cortana integration, and live emoji reactions. Users will be able to filter videos and adjust focus levels and lighting. But that’s not all since the company has also announced a new feature that will allow subtitles to be translated in real-time.