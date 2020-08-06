comscore Microsoft Teams offers support for 20,000 participants | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Teams now allows 20,000 participants in meetings
News

Microsoft Teams now allows 20,000 participants in meetings

News

Microsoft is also allowing 1,000 people to be part of video meetings where they can watch and talk.

  • Published: August 6, 2020 6:23 PM IST
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has been slow with making changes for Teams but new updates are rolling out now. This week, the company has announced that 20,000 participants can be part of meetings on the platform. This facility is available for meetings that happen one way. Which means the host can only see other people on the screen, and cannot interact with them. Also Read - Microsoft Edge now the second most popular web browser, says study

These new tools were first announced in July as part of Microsoft Office 365 updates. And now, it’s rolling out to users across the globe. Microsoft Teams is the company’s collaborative work tool that could compete closely with Slack. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo battery could last through the day

The company also mentioned that over 1,000 participants can now take part in two-way video meetings. In addition to these, Teams will also offer branded meeting virtual lobby rooms in the coming months. With most people confined to work from home, these updates will help corporates handle their tasks, meetings in the new-normal fashion. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10X for single-screen devices may be delayed till 2021

These features are rolling out to Microsoft Office 365 paid users and from later this month, Teams will provide these tools via a free trial option as well.

Microsoft Teams get Together mode and more

Last month, the platform got new set of features. The latest update integrates AI-based features such as automated responses, Cortana integration, the new Together Mode. All this will contribute to offering an immersive meeting experience in times of coronavirus, as per the company.

The new Together mode uses AI to segment people’s faces and shoulders, and place you and your co-workers together in a virtual environment. Like a cafeteria, conference room, or any other place where they could start a meeting with classmates or work teams. In simpler terms, it uses AI segmentation tech to digitally place participants in a shared background.

The AI-based features include autoresponders, Cortana integration, and live emoji reactions. Users will be able to filter videos and adjust focus levels and lighting. But that’s not all since the company has also announced a new feature that will allow subtitles to be translated in real-time.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2020 6:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Asus ZenBook, and VivoBook series laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 chips
Laptops
Asus ZenBook, and VivoBook series laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 chips
Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile

News

Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

News

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

Mi Band 5, Mi Band 4 get new features with Mi Fit 4.4.0 update

Wearables

Mi Band 5, Mi Band 4 get new features with Mi Fit 4.4.0 update

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

News

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online

Google Pixel 5 now has a leaked launch date

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

News

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings
How to change background in Zoom video calling app?

How To

How to change background in Zoom video calling app?
BGR Talks: Head of India - Zoom Video Communications, Sameer Raje

Interviews

BGR Talks: Head of India - Zoom Video Communications, Sameer Raje
Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile

News

Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile
Zoom launches new video conferencing solution for $599: Check details, features

News

Zoom launches new video conferencing solution for $599: Check details, features

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale में सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं स्मार्टफोन, मिल रहे कई ऑफर्स

Realme 6i Camera Review : अफोर्डेबल प्राइस पर बेस्ट कैमरा क्वालिटी

भारत में इतने रूपये है Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G की कीमत

रहस्यमी OnePlus स्मार्टफोन आया नजर, हो सकता है एक और सस्ता फोन लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile गेम किया क्विट तो तीन दोस्तों ने एक साथ को उतारा मौत के घाट

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile
News
Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile
Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

News

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings
iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

News

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip
Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online
Google Pixel 5 now has a leaked launch date

News

Google Pixel 5 now has a leaked launch date

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers