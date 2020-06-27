comscore Microsoft Teams will soon support 49 people for video calls | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft Teams will soon support 49 people for video calls
News

Microsoft Teams will soon support 49 people for video calls

News

The company is making these changes to accommodate more people on a single screen, ideal for schools to conduct classes.

  • Published: June 27, 2020 2:55 PM IST
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has bided its time with Teams platform, allowing Zoom to grow over the past few months. But gradually we’re seeing the software giant making strides into the segment, offering host of new features for its users. And to make things even more accommodating, Teams will soon let you get on a single video call with 49 people. Also Read - Microsoft teases new-look Start Menu for Windows 10

Yes, the number might not sound like a lot but considering how classes and office meetings are taking place virtually, this is a big news. “We are expanding the Teams grid view to 7×7, which will accommodate up to 49 participants at once on a single screen,” Microsoft said in this post. Also Read - Microsoft is closing down Mixer and partnering with Facebook Gaming

This update will enable more schools to effectively conduct classes with over 40 students in each section. The 7×7 grid update, as seen below, allows teachers to interact with all their students on the same screen. The company has its reasons to focus on schools. It claims that since March, more than 25,000 new educators from more than 180 countries have signed up each day. The new feature is rolling out in fall later this year. Also Read - Microsoft pushes new Edge browser for Windows 7 and 8 users

Initially targeted at large and small companies, it has become the primary client for communications in the Office 365 productivity suite.

This way, it has replaced Skype by improving the meeting experience, and adding scheduling capabilities, integrating calendar availability. And facilitating the transition from chat to high-quality video conferencing. Microsoft Teams was released as a free version.

The mobile versions of Microsoft Teams for iOS and Android will allow any user to log into the apps with a personal Microsoft account. You can quickly switch within the applications from a work account to a home account. Users can use the personal version together with other MS Office applications such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 27, 2020 2:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Cyberpunk 2077 takes ray tracing to another level
Gaming
Cyberpunk 2077 takes ray tracing to another level
Forget Tiktok uninstall, new 'TikTok For Business' launched for marketers

News

Forget Tiktok uninstall, new 'TikTok For Business' launched for marketers

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; details

News

Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; details

Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and more

Most Popular

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

OnePlus Z aka Nord phone rumoured to get dual selfie cameras: Check details

Google Pixel 4a clears FCC, could launch next month

Forget Tiktok uninstall, new 'TikTok For Business' launched for marketers

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; details

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Best Oppo Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Oppo Camera Phone in India
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Microsoft Teams expands for personal use on iOS and Android

News

Microsoft Teams expands for personal use on iOS and Android
Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals

Deals

Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest: Check out top deals

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 7i जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेंगे आकर्षक फीचर

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस 20 का सस्ता वेरिएंट जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Google Pixel 4a जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, FCC सर्टिफिकेशन्स से मिले संकेत

घर बैठे चेक कर सकते हैं यूपी बोर्ड का रिजल्ट, ये है तरीका

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 के डिजाइन में होगा बड़ा बदलाव! हटाई जाएगी यह चीज

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

OnePlus Z aka Nord phone rumoured to get dual selfie cameras: Check details
News
OnePlus Z aka Nord phone rumoured to get dual selfie cameras: Check details
Google Pixel 4a clears FCC, could launch next month

News

Google Pixel 4a clears FCC, could launch next month
Forget Tiktok uninstall, new 'TikTok For Business' launched for marketers

News

Forget Tiktok uninstall, new 'TikTok For Business' launched for marketers
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October
Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; details

News

Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers