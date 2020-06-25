comscore Microsoft teases new-look Start Menu for Windows 10 | BGR India
Microsoft teases new-look Start Menu for Windows 10

The company is going to offer new set of features and possible design makeover with the new update for Windows 10 very soon.

  • Published: June 25, 2020 7:34 PM IST
Microsoft users could soon get a new-look Start Menu bar on Windows 10. The company has teased a new theme recently which shows us glimpses of a transparent Start Menu design. It had shared new theme called Phantom Pink Pride Edition which reveals the changes being made to Windows 10. Also Read - Microsoft Teams expands for personal use on iOS and Android

It seems the Menu box will get a design refresh, making it in sync with the colour code of the taskbar. We’ve got to say, the new-look design of the Start Menu looks pleasing and there’s a certain fluidity to it. The reveal seems to have done to counter the launch of new MacOS Big Sur by Apple earlier this week. As you might have seen, the new MacOS gets a host of design changes as well as feature additions. Also Read - Microsoft pushes new Edge browser for Windows 7 and 8 users

We already know that Microsoft isn’t going to rename its operating system. Instead, the platform will be upgraded with new features and possible design makeover. Few weeks back we heard news about Windows 11 system pack leaked by a retailer. But chances of that coming through are close to zero. Also Read - Windows 11 pre-order page accidentally leaked by Microsoft retailer

Microsoft brings new Edge to Windows 7 and 8 users

Microsoft is offering its new Edge browser to Windows 7 and 8 users. The company has released a new update that works on previous Windows versions. So, if your PC is running on Windows 8 (Home, Professional, Ultimate or Starter), you will see the new browser on the taskbar. But it’s interesting that Microsoft is giving a taste for the new browser to Windows 7 machines as well.

The update the replace the existing Edge browser with new one and users will see the change in the taskbar. Microsoft says all the passwords, website URLs from the old browser will be migrated to the Edge browser automatically. And if anyone tries to use the old version, the Windows running on their system will open the new browser.

Since Edge is now Chromium-based, it gains the advantage of using the extensions available on rival platforms. While it matches Chrome’s performance, the browser also delivers improved battery life.

  • Published Date: June 25, 2020 7:34 PM IST

Best Sellers