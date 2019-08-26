comscore Microsoft to award hackers who discover vulnerabilities in Chromium Edge browser | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft to award hackers who discover vulnerabilities in Chromium Edge browser
News

Microsoft to award hackers who discover vulnerabilities in Chromium Edge browser

News

Microsoft's Bug Bounty Program is promising rewards up to $30,000 to those who find vulnerabilities in the Chromium Edge browser.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 5:01 PM IST
Microsoft

Microsoft’s Edge Insider Bounty Program is inviting cybersecurity experts across the world to identify vulnerabilities in the Chromium Edge browser. It is also promising rewards ranging from from $1,000 to $30,000 depending on the severity and impact of the bug.

Microsoft wants experts to discover vulnerabilities in the Chromium Edge only. And is not looking for vulnerabilities in any other browser based on the same engine. “We welcome researchers to seek out and disclose any high-impact vulnerabilities they may find in the next version of Microsoft Edge, based on Chromium. And offer rewards up to the US $30,000 for eligible vulnerabilities in Dev and Beta channels,” Jarek Stanley, senior program manager at Microsoft, said in a post.

The Redmond-based company is offering rewards in various tiers. Spoofing and tampering reports can earn anywhere between $1,000 and $6,000. Information disclosure and remote code execution can earn between $1,000 and $10,000. And elevation of privilege will rake in between $5,000 to $15,000. Lastly, $30,000 will be given in exchange for finding a combination of an Elevation of Privilege flaw and a Windows Defender Application Guard container escape, DigitalTrends reports.

High-quality submissions will earn more than low-quality ones. A high quality submission needs to offer the necessary information to easily replicate and fix a bug. This usually entails a concise write-up or video that contains background information, a description of the vulnerability, and a proof of concept.

Microsoft recently launched Chromium-based Edge beta for Windows 10, 7, 8/8.1 and macOS.

With Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 5:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Editor's Pick

Android 10 for Pixel might be released on September 3
News
Android 10 for Pixel might be released on September 3
Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Display launched in India

News

Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Display launched in India

Redmi K30 with 5G support coming: Lu Weibing reveals

News

Redmi K30 with 5G support coming: Lu Weibing reveals

Microsoft to award hackers who discover vulnerabilities in Chromium Edge browser

News

Microsoft to award hackers who discover vulnerabilities in Chromium Edge browser

Chennai techie wins $10,000 for spotting a flaw in Instagram

News

Chennai techie wins $10,000 for spotting a flaw in Instagram

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Android 10 for Pixel might be released on September 3

Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Display launched in India

Redmi K30 with 5G support coming: Lu Weibing reveals

Microsoft to award hackers who discover vulnerabilities in Chromium Edge browser

Chennai techie wins $10,000 for spotting a flaw in Instagram

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft to award hackers who discover vulnerabilities in Chromium Edge browser

News

Microsoft to award hackers who discover vulnerabilities in Chromium Edge browser
Windows 10 update breaks Bluetooth Speaker connectivity

News

Windows 10 update breaks Bluetooth Speaker connectivity
Xbox Project Scarlett to get big upgrade in CPU: Xbox's Aaron Greenberg

Gaming

Xbox Project Scarlett to get big upgrade in CPU: Xbox's Aaron Greenberg
Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats

News

Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats
Microsoft Xbox division has not plans for streaming-only console

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox division has not plans for streaming-only console

हिंदी समाचार

Cab ड्राइवर ने मॉडल की हत्या कर पति से मांगे 5 लाख रुपये, पुलिस ने ऐसे सॉल्व की मॉडर मिस्ट्री

Tata Sky ने 153 रुपये वाले शुरुआती प्लान में किए बदलाव, ऑफर कर रहा 200 चैनल्स और कॉम्प्लीमेंट्री सर्विसेज

Samsung Galaxy Fold स्मार्टफोन के प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू

BSNL ने पेश किया 96 रुपये वाला STV प्लान, 28 दिनों तक मिलेगा डेली 10GB 4G डाटा

Google Pay को मिलना शुरू हुआ डार्क मोड, बैटरी बचाने में करेगा मदद


News

Android 10 for Pixel might be released on September 3
News
Android 10 for Pixel might be released on September 3
Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Display launched in India

News

Lenovo Smart Clock and Smart Display launched in India
Redmi K30 with 5G support coming: Lu Weibing reveals

News

Redmi K30 with 5G support coming: Lu Weibing reveals
Microsoft to award hackers who discover vulnerabilities in Chromium Edge browser

News

Microsoft to award hackers who discover vulnerabilities in Chromium Edge browser
Chennai techie wins $10,000 for spotting a flaw in Instagram

News

Chennai techie wins $10,000 for spotting a flaw in Instagram