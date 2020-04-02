comscore Microsoft to shift all events within 12 months to online-only | BGR India
News

Microsoft to hold all events online within next 12 months: Check details

News

The shift will mean events including Microsoft’s Ignite 2020, Ignite The Tour, the MVP Summit 2012 and Build 2021 will be online events

  Updated: April 2, 2020 6:26 PM IST
Microsoft

US-based Microsoft has decided to move all its major upcoming events to digital platforms. The brand’s events taking place over the next 12 months will hence, be online only. The decision comes as a preventive measure against the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. This will mean that events like Microsoft’s Ignite 2020, Ignite The Tour, the MVP Summit 2012 and Build 2021 will be online events instead of physical offline events.

As per a report by ZDNet, Microsoft will cancel all physical events between July 2020 and June 2021. While events like Microsoft Build 2020, MVP Summit and Inspire 2020 had already been moved online, the company now looks to experimenting with digital platforms. Microsoft will provide high-quality, digital-first experiences to its upcoming events.

“In light of the challenges presented by COVID-19, we are adjusting our event calendar and strategy,” said Microsoft in a statement. “For the remainder of 2020, we are embracing the opportunity to experiment with new platforms. This is to provide our partners, customers, and developers the highest quality, digital-first experiences.”

“We will continue to evaluate the event landscape, but that is what we have to share at this time,” the company’s statement added. Microsoft’s events are known to be popular. They attract between 5,000 to 40,000 attendees every year. Hence, at a time like this, the events post a great threat of spreading possible cases of the virus. Meanwhile, the early cancellations mean the brand’s internal teams get more time to be ready for online-only future editions.

The company is also reportedly upscaling its Teams app. Microsoft Teams too will soon be able to host such events in the near future. However, for now, the company has also posted a detailed guide on its various platforms. The guide suggests that Microsoft Teams is an ideal tool for public events and briefings.

Microsoft 365 launched

In other news, the company recently unveiled its new Microsoft 365 suite. The service replaces the Office 365 suite as a with various subscriptions for personal and family. Microsoft 365 plans will be available from April 21. These plans will start at a price of Rs 4,199 per year. A family of up to six people can use the Family plan for Rs 5,299 a year, said the company in a statement.

The new Microsoft 365 plans will include access to Outlook and the Office desktop apps for both Windows and macOS. These will also include 1 terabyte of OneDrive storage per person and 50 gigabytes of Outlook.com email storage. Further, there is also Skype call recording and 60 minutes of Skype landline and mobile phone calls.

  Published Date: April 2, 2020 5:21 PM IST
  Updated Date: April 2, 2020 6:26 PM IST

