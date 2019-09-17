comscore Microsoft to launch 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 in October: Report
Microsoft to launch 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 in October: Report

Microsoft is rumored to launch the Surface Laptop 3 in two models, including a 15-inch and a 13.5-inch model. The company will reportedly be hosting its Surface event in New York City on October 2.

  Published: September 17, 2019 11:01 AM IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop Verdict

(Representational image)

Microsoft is soon expected to launch its latest Surface Laptop 3 in October this year. The company is rumored to launch the laptop in two models, including a 15-inch and a 13.5-inch model. The Surface Laptop 2 was also launched in the same 13.5-inch screen size. Mircosoft is also said to launch an AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3. There are high chances that this chip could be found on this rumored 15-inch model, The Verge reports.

As per the report, Microsoft will still offer a screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, as it did on the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop. In addition, the larger 15-inch model will likely support the Surface Pen as well. The company is rumored to launch dual-screen Surface device, codenamed Centaurus. In addition to this, Microsoft could also bring Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3 in October. The company might also unveil its Surface earbuds at the event. We might also get to see new keyboards with a dedicated Office button taking the place of the right-hand Windows key.

To recall, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 was launched in the US with a starting price label of $999 (around Rs 71,000). It features a 13.5-inch PixelSense display and comes in new matte black color. The laptop lacks a USB Type-C port, but it offers superior performance. It is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5 processors, which is a quad-core CPU with a minimum 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is reportedly 85 percent more powerful than the Surface Laptop, as per the company. The company sais that the device can deliver 14.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Besides, Microsoft will reportedly be hosting its Surface event in New York City on October 2, where the company is expected to launch the mentioned devices.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: September 17, 2019 11:01 AM IST

