Microsoft to launch 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 in October: Report

Microsoft is soon expected to launch its latest Surface Laptop 3 in October this year. The company is rumored to launch the laptop in two models, including a 15-inch and a 13.5-inch model. The Surface Laptop 2 was also launched in the same 13.5-inch screen size. Mircosoft is also said to launch an AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3. There are high chances that this chip could be found on this rumored 15-inch model, The Verge reports.

As per the report, Microsoft will still offer a screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, as it did on the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop. In addition, the larger 15-inch model will likely support the Surface Pen as well. The company is rumored to launch dual-screen Surface device, codenamed Centaurus. In addition to this, Microsoft could also bring Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3 in October. The company might also unveil its Surface earbuds at the event. We might also get to see new keyboards with a dedicated Office button taking the place of the right-hand Windows key.

To recall, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 was launched in the US with a starting price label of $999 (around Rs 71,000). It features a 13.5-inch PixelSense display and comes in new matte black color. The laptop lacks a USB Type-C port, but it offers superior performance. It is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5 processors, which is a quad-core CPU with a minimum 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is reportedly 85 percent more powerful than the Surface Laptop, as per the company. The company sais that the device can deliver 14.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Besides, Microsoft will reportedly be hosting its Surface event in New York City on October 2, where the company is expected to launch the mentioned devices.

– With inputs from IANS