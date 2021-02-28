Microsoft to launch "The New Windows" operating system soon: Report

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new version of Windows, called “The New Windows.” The company is expected to announce the new operating system soon. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over five hours; here's what happened next

According to a report by Microsoft leakster WalkingCat, the company is looking to announce its new operating system soon. The first tweet states that the operating system will be launched in March, which was followed by another correction tweet stating that the launch would be soon but not next month. He also stated that “The New Windows” could just be the marketing name for “Windows 10X,” which was expected to launch for dual-screen devices. Also Read - Microsoft could soon roll out FPS Boost support for Xbox 360-era and older games

It is being said that there has been a change in plan for Windows 10X, as now it will be made available on single-screen devices first which include laptops, tablets and more. Apart from this, not much has been revealed about the upcoming operating system.

The reason why Microsoft might delay the launch of Windows 10X, could be because of the expected arrival of Windows 10 21H1 first major update to Windows 10 in 2021. The update is expected to bring a new set of security features, remote access improvements and more.

What do we know about Windows 10X?

According to earlier leaks, Windows 10X will feature a new Action Centre and Start Menu. The Start Menu will come with a list of apps and recently accessed documents, instead of tiles. It will also feature new gestures to simplify multitasking.

This new operating system is being said will come pre-installed with PCs specifically designed for it. The low-cost models will be aimed at educational and corporate users.