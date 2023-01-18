comscore Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft To Lay Off Nearly 11k Employees This Week Report
News

Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report

News

Microsoft employs more than 220,000 people, including 6,000 in the UK. The company's contemplating reducing roughly 5 per cent of its workforce.

Highlights

  • Microsoft is reportedly set to fire nearly 11,000 employees this week.
  • Microsoft employs more than 220,000 people, including 6,000 in the UK.
  • The company's contemplating reducing roughly 5 per cent of its workforce.
microsoft

Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report

Microsoft is joining the ongoing layoff season at tech companies and is reportedly set to fire nearly 11,000 employees this week amid the global economic slowdown. Sky News reported that Satya Nadella-run company is “finalising plans to become the latest technology giant to reduce its workforce during a global economic slowdown”. Also Read - Google’s Stadia Controller get the promised Bluetooth update

Microsoft employs more than 220,000 people, including 6,000 in the UK. The company’s contemplating reducing roughly 5 per cent of its workforce, “which, if accurate, would equate to approximately 11,000 jobs”. The company will likely announce layoffs on Wednesday (US time), ahead of its quarterly earnings next week. Also Read - Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages: Check the complete list here

Nadella recently warned of two years of challenges ahead for the tech industry. In an interview with CNBC, he admitted Microsoft wasn’t “immune to the global changes”. “The next two years are probably going to be the most challenging,” said Nadella. Also Read - How to change the Google Assistant's voice on Android and iOS

In recent weeks, a slew of large tech companies have laid off employees, with Amazon slashing 18,000 jobs. Salesforce, the cloud software provider, would cut more than 7,000 jobs. The year 2023 has begun on a bad note for tech workers globally and 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month, signaling worse days ahead.

More than 1,600 tech employees are being laid off per day on average in 2023 globally including in India, and the sacking episodes have gained speed amid global economic meltdown and recession fears.

In 2022, over 1,000 companies laid off 154,336 workers, as per the data from layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi. The mass tech layoffs of 2022 are continuing into the new year, and Indian companies and startups are among the leaders in firing staff.

Homegrown social media company ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd) laid off 20 per cent of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions, affecting more than 500 employees. Backed by Twitter, Google, Snap and Tiger Global, ShareChat has about 2,300 employees.

Companies like Ola (which fired 200 employees) and voice automated startup Skit.ai also dominated the headlines for laying off employees this month. Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has laid off 3 per cent of its workforce amid cost-cutting measures.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 10:34 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google releases Bluetooth update for Stadia Controller
Gaming
Google releases Bluetooth update for Stadia Controller
Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages: Check the complete list here

News

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages: Check the complete list here

How to change Google Assistant's voice to Male voice

How To

How to change Google Assistant's voice to Male voice

Apple Mac mini M2 and Mac mini M2 Pro are official

News

Apple Mac mini M2 and Mac mini M2 Pro are official

Apple launches14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max

News

Apple launches14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report

Google releases Bluetooth update for Stadia Controller

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages: Check the complete list here

Apple Mac mini M2 and Mac mini M2 Pro are official

Apple launches14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?