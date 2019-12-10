Microsoft to shut down the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020

Microsoft Wunderlist app is finally shutting down. The company announced today that it will be pulling the plug on its popular task service on May 6 next year, after which users won’t be able to access or sign-in on the Wunderlist app. Microsoft also stated that it’s abandoning the service in pursuit of making the To-Do app mainstream, which offers similar features like the Wunderlist app.

For those not familiar, Wunderlist is a to-do list app that lets users organize their tasks. These include anything from household chores, grocery shopping, appointments, to scheduling TV shows. Wunderlist is a neat little cross-platform available on iOS, Android, Windows, as well as Windows PC and Mac.

Wunderlist to not get any future updates

The company officials said in a statement, “We have stopped releasing new features and great Wunderlist updates, so as the application ages it becomes more difficult to maintain. As technology continues to advance, we cannot guarantee that Wunderlist will continue to function as it should or as we would like.”

Back in June 2015, Microsoft bought the Berlin-based startup 6Wunderkinder GmbH. The company is the maker of the popular Wunderlist app. The deal was worth between $100 million and $200 million.

Wunderlist was one of the first tasks apps of its kind and has been around for almost 8 years since its initial release. Though it was popular for a while, the new wave of similar applications introduced by many seemed to have had a big toll on its user base in the last few years. According to mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower, the Wunderlist app was installed by 26 million users on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store since Microsoft’s acquisition until now.

Users can migrate data to the To-Do app

Users will be given a little time to their export data and transfer lists from Wunderlist to the To-Do app. Also, from now on, Microsoft will no longer allow new users to register with Wunderlist. Microsoft also boasts better security with To-Do. This includes multi-factor authentication to secure users’ lists. Like Wunderlist, the To-Do app also has a smart list feature.