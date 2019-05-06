comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service
News

Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service

News

Microsoft has unveiled fully-managed Azure Blockchain Service that would simplify the formation, management and governance so that businesses can focus on workflow logic and application development.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 5:34 PM IST
Microsoft Build 2019 main

Joining the Blockchain bandwagon, Microsoft has unveiled fully-managed Azure Blockchain Service that would simplify the formation, management and governance so that businesses can focus on workflow logic and application development. Instead of supporting cryptocurrency transactions, Azure Blockchain Service will let businesses develop their applications on its Cloud-based platform.

Microsoft has also announced a partnership with J.P. Morgan to make “Quorum” (an enterprise-focused version of open-sourced platform Ethereum) the first ledger available in Azure Blockchain Service. “Because it’s built on the popular Ethereum protocol, which has the world’s largest Blockchain developer community, aQuorum’ is a natural choice,” Mark Russinovich Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Azure, said in a statement.

“Quorum” customers like coffee-chain Starbucks and luxury French fashion brand Louis Vuitton can now use Azure Blockchain Service to quickly expand their networks with lower costs. With a few simple clicks, users can create and deploy a permission Blockchain network and manage consortium policies using an intuitive interface in the Azure portal.

“We are delighted to partner alongside Microsoft as we continue to strengthen ‘Quorum’ and expand capabilities and services on the platform,” said Umar Farooq, Global Head of Blockchain at J.P. Morgan. IBM and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have already started Blockchain-based services. “With Azure Blockchain Service and Ethereum integrations for tools like VS Code, Microsoft is demonstrating its commitment to open Blockchain development,” said Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 5:34 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 5Z FOTA update rolling out
News
Asus Zenfone 5Z FOTA update rolling out
Google offering PUBG Mobile players a coupon of Rs 70

Gaming

Google offering PUBG Mobile players a coupon of Rs 70

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted on Flipkart

Deals

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus discounted on Flipkart

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

Man accidentally swallows AirPod; still worked in his stomach

News

Man accidentally swallows AirPod; still worked in his stomach

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple to change antenna structure in 2019 iPhones

Asus Zenfone 5Z FOTA update rolling out

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs

Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service

News

Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service
Microsoft BUILD 2019: What to expect

News

Microsoft BUILD 2019: What to expect
Facebook is considering its own bitcoin

News

Facebook is considering its own bitcoin
Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts

Deals

Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts
Windows 7 users are not upgrading to Windows 10: Report

News

Windows 7 users are not upgrading to Windows 10: Report

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7 और OnePlus 7 Pro के साथ Bullets Wireless 2 भी होंगे लॉन्च

ताइवान का युवक गलती से निगल गया Apple AirPod, जानें उसके बाद क्या हुआ

Hike ने आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस और मशीन लर्निंग के विकास के लिए IIIT-Delhi के साथ की पार्टनरशिप

Google Pixel 3a XL की भारतीय कीमत, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, 8 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग Mi A3 और Mi A3 Lite स्मार्टफोन में होगा Snapdragon 700 सीरीज का चिपसेट

News

Apple to change antenna structure in 2019 iPhones
News
Apple to change antenna structure in 2019 iPhones
Asus Zenfone 5Z FOTA update rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone 5Z FOTA update rolling out
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now
Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs

News

Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs
Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service

News

Microsoft unveils its own Blockchain-based service