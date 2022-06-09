comscore Microsoft wants Windows PC, laptop makers to switch to SSDs: How it will impact you
Microsoft asks Windows PC, laptop makers to completely switch to SSDs by 2023: Report

Most mid-range and high-range Windows machines already come with SSDs as primary boot storage devices

Windows 11

Windows 11 may require higher performance of SSDs

Microsoft is reportedly asking laptop and PC makers to make a complete switch to Solid State Drives (SSDs) from Hard Disk Drives (HDDs). The new decision could not only impact the PC and laptop makers with pre-installed Windows but also buyers. The switch to SSDs is expected to increase the overall component prices, ending up in an inflated price tag for the end-user as well. Also Read - Microsoft, Amazon come to Tesla Employees' rescue after Elon Musk wants them to return to office

This new information has been sourced from a recent executive brief from data storage industry analyst firm Trendfocus. The brief claims that Microsoft is pushing the manufacturers to drop HDDs as the primary storage device. The deadline offered to these OEMs is 2023. However, there is no confirmed date to enforce the switch. Also Read - Serious security bugs put millions of Android devices at risk: Check details

The brief claims that the manufacturers have also pushed back. The switch to SSDs will have direct repercussions, especially on the price of the unit. SSDs cost substantially higher than HDDs. According to Trendfocus Vice President John Chen,  replacing a 1TB HDD requires stepping down to a low-cost 256 GB SSD. This drop in storage capacity will fall short of the user’s requirement. Even if the user decides to move up to the 512GB SSD storage, the pricing will go beyond their budget. Also Read - Window 11 update: Microsoft to roll out Android apps to 5 new countries

Why the switch to SSDs?

The big plus point is that SSD provides a substantial boost in performance. Right from the boot time to the internal response time, the inclusion of SSDs enhances the overall speed of a PC or laptop. Most mid-range and high-range machines already come with SSDs as primary boot storage devices. However, most budget and student-oriented machines still rely heavily on HDDs to reduce the overall cost of the device. If today, you replace your HDD with an SSD you’ll notice that the boot time will reduce from minutes to almost a couple of seconds.

Even within SSDs, there are numerous technologies with various price ranges. The adoption of SSDs on a broader scale may eventually bring their prices down. Furthermore, Windows 11 might soon need the transfer speed of SSDs to upgrade their functionality.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2022 1:17 PM IST

