Here's why Microsoft wants you to stop using Internet Explorer
Microsoft wants you to stop using Internet Explorer, now

Microsoft has said that users who still try to use Internet Explorer 11 will be redirected to use the Edge web browser.

Internet Explorer

Image: Pixabay

Microsoft is once again asking its Windows OS users to stop using Internet Explorer as the web browser inches closer to retirement. In a recent announcement, Microsoft announced that the Internet Explorer 11 will retire on June 15, 2022, post which users will not be able to use the browser or its desktop app on their PCs. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming gets better on iPhone and iPad

“As previously announced, the future of Internet Explorer on Windows is in Microsoft Edge. Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) provides legacy browser support within Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft wrote in a post. Also Read - Microsoft new feature to reduce game loading speed on Windows

“Because of this, the Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) desktop application will be retired on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10. This means that the IE11 desktop application will no longer be supported and afterward will redirect to Microsoft Edge if a user tries to access it,” the company added. Also Read - Microsoft makes phone calls to Ukraine free through Skype

To recall, Microsoft first made the announcement regarding retiring Internet Explorer 11 back in 2020. At the time, the company had said that starting November 30, 2020, Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support Internet Explorer or IE 11 and starting August 17, 2021, all of the remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will also stop support the web browser.

To make the transition easier for IE 11 users, the company had introduced an Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge web browser. This mode makes it easy for organisations that continue using the Internet Explorer to transition to Microsoft Edge by providing backward compatibility in the web browser. As Microsoft puts it, “This feature makes it easier for organizations to use one browser, for legacy web/apps or for a modern web/app. This article provides an introduction to using Microsoft Edge with IE mode.”

What will happen if users still try to use Internet Explorer?

Microsoft has said that users who still try to use Internet Explorer 11 will be redirected to use the Edge web browser. In addition to this, the company will also disable the IE11 desktop app via a future Windows 10 cumulative monthly update and redirect who try to access the app to Microsoft Edge.

However, Windows client, Windows server, and Windows IoT users will get Internet Explorer mode support in Edge at least through 2029. “Microsoft will give one year of notice before retiring the IE mode experience when the time comes,” Microsoft wrote in one of its support pages.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2022 11:13 AM IST

