After numerous complaints, Microsoft has finally confirmed about a major issue with Windows 10. Apparently, there is a bug in the operating system which is causing internet connectivity issues. Because of which, Windows 10 users are seeing the 'Not connected' alert.

The company pointed out that users are seeing 'no Internet' access in the Network Settings icon on the taskbar. Reports suggest the issue or bug was reported for systems that were updated to Windows 10 version 2004. And even though the icon says not connected, people were able to access the internet through web browsers. But apps like Spotify, Microsoft Store and Cortana were not accessible.

This is what Microsoft said to its users on a forum thread, "Customers are reporting "no internet" access in the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) on Windows 10 2004 devices on devices that in fact can ping internet resources or browse web sites with internet browsers."

The update further says that Microsoft is aware about the issue and looking to fix it. So, hopefully, people can expect a fix for the issue in the next Windows 10 update. Windows 10 has had its share of problems, but billions of devices continue to use the platform across the globe.

