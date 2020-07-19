comscore Microsoft admits Windows 10 bug affects Internet connections | BGR India
  Microsoft admits Windows 10 bug affected internet connectivity
Microsoft admits Windows 10 bug affected internet connectivity

Many users have complained about seeing no Internet access alert, which restricts use of apps on the platform.

  Published: July 19, 2020 5:22 PM IST
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Windows 10 Screenshot

After numerous complaints, Microsoft has finally confirmed about a major issue with Windows 10. Apparently, there is a bug in the operating system which is causing internet connectivity issues. Because of which, Windows 10 users are seeing the ‘Not connected’ alert. Also Read - Microsoft Launcher for Android gets dark mode and other new features

The company pointed out that users are seeing ‘no Internet’ access in the Network Settings icon on the taskbar. Reports suggest the issue or bug was reported for systems that were updated to Windows 10 version 2004. And even though the icon says not connected, people were able to access the internet through web browsers. But apps like Spotify, Microsoft Store and Cortana were not accessible. Also Read - Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service will launch in September

This is what Microsoft said to its users on a forum thread, “Customers are reporting “no internet” access in the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) on Windows 10 2004 devices on devices that in fact can ping internet resources or browse web sites with internet browsers.” Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets Together mode and other AI-based features

The update further says that Microsoft is aware about the issue and looking to fix it. So, hopefully, people can expect a fix for the issue in the next Windows 10 update. Windows 10 has had its share of problems, but billions of devices continue to use the platform across the globe.

Microsoft new-look Windows 10 Start Menu

Microsoft users could soon get a new-look Start Menu bar on Windows 10. The company has teased a new theme recently which shows us glimpses of a transparent Start Menu design. It shared new theme called Phantom Pink Pride Edition which gives us a teaser to the changes made to Windows 10. It seems the Menu box will get a design refresh, making it in sync with the color code of the taskbar. We’ve got to say, the new-look design of the Start Menu looks pleasing and there’s a certain fluidity to it.

  Published Date: July 19, 2020 5:22 PM IST

