Microsoft Windows 10 can now uninstall problematic updates on its own

Microsoft has just introduced a new feature in Windows 10 that will allow the operating system to uninstall faulty updates on its own. This means that the system will remove any new updates that it installed recently in a case that causes any problems without any intervention from the user. According to the information online, this feature is aimed at addressing “severe incompatibility issues” where the operating system may automatically install a new update that may not actually work fine with the hardware. The information states that the problematic updates here refer to any update that stops the operating system from properly turning on.

A report by ZDNet indicates that in case Windows 10 detects that the system is not able to start after a new update, it will remove the recently installed updates to fix the problem. While removing the updates, the system will show a notification stating, “We removed some recently installed updates to recover your device from a startup failure.” to indicate what changes were made to the system to fix the issue. The report noted that this will be the last move from the operating system after it has undertaken all automatic recovery procedures to fix the problem.

According to the report, the type of updates that the system will remove on its own include driver updates, updates system files, hotfixes, new Windows features, and even any service packs. In addition to this, the company will also block any “problematic update” from installing on the device for a period of 30 days after the system identifies it as the cause of boot failure. Microsoft stated that the 30-day period will give the company enough time to investigate and fix the problem along with its hardware partner.

After the 30-day block, Windows will again try to install the problematic update hoping that a new version of the update has been rolled out to fix previously detected problem. Microsoft has also added instructions on its support page for manually installing drivers and other updates in case the user thinks that the updates should not have been removed.