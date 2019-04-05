comscore
Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update announced; will put you in control of updates

Microsoft Windows updates have been a pain point for users, and it will get fixed with the upcoming update.

  Published: April 5, 2019 8:13 PM IST
Microsoft has announced the next update of Windows operating system, the Windows 10 May 2019. The update is Microsoft’s next major version of Windows 10, which was codenamed ’19H1′. It will be rolled out as ‘Release Preview Ring’ for those in the Windows Insider Program from next week onwards, and general public release will start in phases beginning late May.

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 is a relatively light update in terms of features, but it will bring completely new delivery mechanism that will put more power in users’ hands. Microsoft Windows updates have been a pain point for users, but after the May 2019 Update they will be able to take control of how they want their PC to get updated.

The real change in Windows 10 May 2019 Update will be that it will let you choose when to install the latest major version, and until then, Windows 10 users will be able to simply stay on an existing version without compromising on monthly security updates. It will allow Windows 10 Home and Pro users to pause all update activity for 35 days, and choose to only initiate them manually.

“In previous Windows 10 feature update rollouts, the update installation was automatically initiated on a device once our data gave us confidence that device would have a great update experience. Beginning with the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, users will be more in control of initiating the feature OS update. We will provide notification that an update is available and recommended based on our data, but it will be largely up to the user to initiate when the update occurs,” noted Microsoft blog.

The company will also be launching a new Windows release health dashboard later this month, which will provide near real-time information to users on the current rollout status and known issues (open and resolved) across both feature and monthly updates. Microsoft notes that this health dashboard will be build on the Windows 10 Update History page that we currently use.

