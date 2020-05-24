comscore Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 update could launch soon | BGR India
  Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 update could launch this week; Official ISO files out on MSDN
Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 update could launch this week; Official ISO files out on MSDN

These ISO files indicate that the update is ready for general release. Let’s check out the latest information regarding the upcoming Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 upgrade here.

  Published: May 24, 2020 10:20 PM IST
It looks like Microsoft is ready to launch its latest, May 2020 update for Windows 10 in the coming days. This development comes weeks after the company revealed that it will roll out the update before the end of May. According to the latest information available, the company just rolled out the official ISO files for the update on MSDN. This likely means that MSDN subscribers or “My Visual Studio Download” subscribers can download the official version. These ISO files indicate that the update is ready for general release. Let’s check out the latest information regarding the upcoming Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 upgrade here. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched in India with a 4K+ resolution screen, Windows 10 and more

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 upgrade coming soon; details

According to a report from OnMSFT.com, the company seems to have concluded its testing on the build. The upcoming update is the first major upgrade to hit Windows 10-powered devices this year. Before the MSDN release, this update was only available to Slow-ring and Release Preview Insiders. It is worth noting that this update is slighting delayed than the initial release date. It also brings the Windows build number to 2004. The report revealed that Twitter user WZorNET was the first to spot these ISO files. This update is set to roll out to almost all sets of users ranging from regular customers to businesses and more. Also Read - How to activate and configure Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10

Beyond the usual customer and business branches, this new build will also rollout to IoT-based Enterprise hardware. As per the tweet, users can also download older Windows versions from MSDN. These include build numbers 1809, 1903, and current 1909. The user also posted a screenshot from the MSDN download directory. Also Read - Xiaomi MIUI 12 gets Windows 10-style sound management; Here is how it looks

The download list confirms that the update is ready for multiple languages. Beyond this, it looks like the company uploaded the updated files on May 21, 2020. We can also spot what appears to be file hashes of the update for developers to verify the download integrity. All this confirms that the latest May 2020 update is just days away from the general release. As part of the launch, the company will not roll out the update through Windows 10 update. Instead, Microsoft is likely to roll out the new version in an incremental manner to ensure a problem-free release.

