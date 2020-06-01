Software giant Microsoft recently launched its latest upgrade for its in-house operating system, Windows 10. The new upgrade is known as the Windows 10 May 2020 upgrade. As part of the launch, the company revealed that it is rolling out for all users in the coming weeks. However, days after the launch announcement, it looks like the new upgrade is not rolling out to all the users. In addition, the company has also revealed known issues on the release information page for the May 2020 update. Let’s check out the latest around the rollout of the Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 upgrade here. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 update released with new Linux subsystem, Cortana and Notepad improvements

Microsoft is not rolling out the May 2020 update to all; details

According to a report from Slash Gear, the company release information page notes some issues with certain hardware. This includes Realtek Bluetooth drivers, older Nvidia GPUs, other Bluetooth-related issues, variable refresh rates on integrated Intel GPUs, and more. Other known issues include problems with Conexant audio drivers, thunderbolt docks, Always On, Always Connected devices, and more. To make things more transparent, the company is also showcasing a notice in the "Windows Update" section. This will also ensure that the customer is updated and does not install a buggy version of the update. The company is currently investigating the cause behind these issues. It will roll out the update after it has fixed the problems.

The notice ensures that the users know the status of the update on their device. It will also highlight potential issues in case the user thinks about going ahead with the manual upgrade. In case you have not upgraded to the latest version, it is advisable to check the known issues.

If your device is running some of the hardware that has compatibility issues, it is best to wait. Microsoft will roll out the update once it has fixed the problems. It is not like the upgrade may be completely bug-free. However, it is best to practice caution and restraint.