Windows 10 May 2020 update is first major release of this year

Microsoft has started the roll out of its first major update for Windows 10 this year. Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 update brings improvements to Cortana and a new Linux subsystem. The update also brings enhancements to the Notepad and finally, a way to find your cursor on a screen full of text. Microsoft first released Windows 10 in 2015 and announced that it will get regular updates instead of a new release every three years.

Last year, Microsoft tweaked its software release cycle further by shifting to a major update in the spring and a minor refresh in the fall. Windows 10 is the most popular PC operating system in the world with over a billion devices running the version. This update comes at a time when Microsoft is already preparing Windows 10X as a next big update designed for dual-screen devices and desktop in mind. The update has been available via Insider Ring for sometime now and is now being pushed out to a larger user base.

The Windows 10 May 2020 update or known as 20H1 update brings following enhancements:

Cortana is more capable than before. Microsoft's digital assistant can now create calendar events and send emails. It can also bring up email messages from specific people. With this update, Cortana also gets a standalone app without support for Alexa queries. The 20H1 update also brings a second version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux. Microsoft says this version will execute command-line instructions faster. Microsoft is also updating the emoji picker which now includes additional kaomojis, which was icons assembled using a string of characters. The feature can be accessed by holding down the Windows key and pressing the period key. This update brings a new cloud download option while resetting a PC There is also an improvement to Task Manager app which now shows temperature of dedicated graphics cards and shows the types of storage on your PC Windows 10 May 2020 update allows users to customize the names of virtual desktops. Say adios to Desktop 1 and Desktop 2 names. Microsoft is also adding changes to the Notepad, which will show an asterisk if there are unsaved changes in your file. There are new keyboard shortcuts available and the find/replace function is automatically placed in the text box whenever a text is highlighted.

In addition to these changes, Windows 10 May 2020 update also brings a text cursor indicator. A new setting allows users to keep the Calculator app on top, above other windows. There is also dictation through speech available in more languages, including French, German, Italian and Spanish. If you are a Windows 10 user then you check for the update by heading to Settings and then clicking on the Windows Update section. Click on the “Check for updates” button and you should be able to update to a new version of Windows 10.