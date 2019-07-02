comscore Microsoft Windows 10 next update 19H2 details surface online | BGR India
Microsoft Windows 10 next update 19H2 details surface online

The upcoming Microsoft Windows 10 19H2 update will more be like a service pack to 19H1. The company doesn't intend anything major in this release.

  Published: July 2, 2019 12:12 PM IST
Microsoft has announced the next feature update of Windows 10 operating system, codenamed 19H2. The Redmond software giant will ship the 19H2 update to Windows 10 later this year. As expected widely, it would be a minor release ahead of Microsoft’s 20H1 update, scheduled for spring 2020.

The upcoming Microsoft Windows 10 19H2 update will be more like a service pack to 19H1. The company doesn’t intend anything major in this release. As explained by John Cable, Director of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, “The next feature update for Windows 10 (known in the Windows Insider Program as 19H2) will be a scoped set of features for select performance improvements, enterprise features and quality enhancements.”

Just like the other Windows 10 releases, commercial customers with 19H2 update will enjoy 30 months of servicing. Microsoft is targeting September to release the 19H2 update to Windows 10. It added that the updating to 19H2 will be far faster update experience. It will install like a monthly update, if you are already on Windows 10 May 2019 update (19H1).

The previous Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 release was also relatively lighter in terms of features. However, it brought completely new delivery mechanism. Users got more control of how they wanted their PC to get updated, which was previously a pain point in Windows updates. Microsoft allowed Windows 10 Home and Pro users to pause all update activity for 35 days, and choose to only initiate them manually.

The ‘Windows Insiders’ who opted for the 20H1 Fast ring have been providing feedback on the builds since February. For future updates, Microsoft will share further details on Insider Preview builds as they release each new build for both 19H2 (Slow ring) and 20H1 (Fast ring).

  Published Date: July 2, 2019 12:12 PM IST

