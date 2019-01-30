comscore
Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update is now the least successful release

The Windows 10 October 2018 update adoption is off to its worst start yet.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 3:38 PM IST
Windows 10 Wallpaper

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 update, which carries version number 1809, has now emerged as the buggiest version ever shipped by the Redmond-based company. Soon after its release in October last year, Microsoft was forced to pull down the update after multiple users reported that the update has an issue where it deleted user data. The data loss was such a potential issue that Microsoft did not have time to fix it, and instead pulled the update down entirely. When Microsoft fixed the data loss issue and released the update once again, there were new issues which further affected the user experience.

The experience has been so bad that most Windows 10 users decided to wait rather than updating to this newest version. The latest adoption numbers from AdDuplex reveals that April 2018 Update with version 1803 is the most widely used version of Windows 10. It has an install base of 80.2 percent while the October 2018 update is installed on only 12.4 percent of active Windows 10 devices. These numbers confirm that the adoption of Windows 10 October 2018 Update is off to a really slow start.

Source: AdDuplex

Almost three month after its first release, the Windows 10 October 2018 Update or version 1809, is the lowest adopted version of Microsoft’s desktop operating system. Microsoft announced that the October 2018 Update has been made available for all device via manual check option from the Windows Update. The software giant announced early this month that the update is also available an automatic download for the first wave of devices.

Windows Lite to come with a redesigned Start Menu: Report

Windows Lite to come with a redesigned Start Menu: Report

The distribution data from AdDuplex also reveals that 1.4 percent users are still on Creators Update while 4 percent are still stuck with Fall Creators Update. There are 0.2 percent of active Windows 10 users testing the 19H1 Insider Update. This data will make Microsoft rethink twice before the release of next Windows 10 Update, which is expected to arrive sometime in April 2019 as the successor to version 1803.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

The next version of Windows 10 is codenamed 19H1 and Microsoft is closer to finalizing the release of the update. It is expected to arrive as Windows 10 April 2019 Update and might have the version number 1903. After the experience with Windows 10 October 2018 Update, some users might hold on from upgrading to new version in contrast to directly updating to the new version. Microsoft will need to make sure that the update is free of any bugs if it wants most Windows 10 users to jump to the newest version, which includes both consumers and IT administrators.

  • Published Date: January 30, 2019 3:38 PM IST

