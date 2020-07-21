Microsoft Windows 10X may be delayed till 2021

Microsoft originally planned to launch the new Windows 10X operating system for its single-screen systems across the globe later this year. However, a new report suggests that a delay in the timeline is expected. The US-based tech giant had earlier revealed that Windows 10X is being reworked for single-screen systems. This hints at a later launch than what was initially planned. Also Read - Microsoft admits Windows 10 bug affected internet connectivity

The report by ZDNet, suggests that single screen devices that will come with Windows 10X will not show up until the Spring of 2021. Microsoft may then launch dual-screen hardware systems that will come with Windows 10X. This is a big delay to Microsoft's original plans.

"The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices," said Microsoft, pointing out the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the development of Windows 10X. Meanwhile, other Microsoft products are being reworked to cater to the general public, most of whom are working from their residences now.

Microsoft also planned for Windows 10X to feature support for older win32 desktop applications. This likely further delayed development of the new OS> As per another report by The Verge, Microsoft has been experiencing performance issues with win32 software running on Windows 10X. The time required to fix these issues is also likely contributing to the delay.

Windows 10X: What we know so far

Windows 10X features a new interface with a more stripped-down, simplified layout of elements. Microsoft has started with UI changes that make basic tasks like multitasking, the Start menu and quick settings access faster and more efficient yet easy-to-use.

The Microsoft Build developers conference later this month will bring out more focus on the cloud-powered virtualization of Windows 10X. “We are going to share how we will reduce complexity for developers by making it easier than ever to build for all 1 billion Windows 10 devices, all at once,” says Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Windows, and devices chief. What changes apart from the user interface the new Windows 10X update will bring to single-screen devices and laptops remains to be seen. This is because 10X was originally planned and developed with dual-screen systems only in mind.