Released just a few months ago, Windows 11 is the most advanced operating system developed by Microsoft ever. The OS comes packed with several useful features but there are some challenges as well that users are facing. One of them is the limitation of setting a default browser other than Edge.

Windows 11 is making it difficult for users to change the default browser from Edge to others such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox. In addition, it is also opening all web links across features and apps to Edge only.

Windows 11 facing issues

Previously, Windows users could set any browser of their preference as their preferred browser. Unfortunately, that is not possible in Windows 11 anymore.

With the latest update, Microsoft is blocking third-party apps to divert links to browsers other than Edge. One such app is the popular EdgeDeflector.

Windows users have been using the EdgeDeflector app for a long time. The app primarily helps users to divert all web links from Windows OS to a preferred browser and not just Edge.

The tech giant has not only blocked the app but also all its clones including Mozilla Firefox and Brave web. This change will force Windows 11 users to open all web links in the Edge browser.

The change has turned out to be extremely annoying for Windows 11 users but Microsoft doesn’t seem to think of an alternative way.

Speaking to The Verge on the recent changes, a Microsoft spokesperson said that “Windows openly enables applications and services on its platform, including various web browsers. At the same time, Windows also offers certain end-to-end customer experiences in both Windows 10 and Windows 11, the search experience from the taskbar is one such example of an end-to-end experience that is not designed to be redirected. When we become aware of improper redirection, we issue a fix.”

With this move, Microsoft is clearly pushing Windows users to use its services and not any other. In fact, the tech giant has made it even more difficult to change the default browser in Windows 11.