Microsoft Word for Windows 10 is introducing a new feature called Microsoft Editor which will act as a grammar checking feature in the software. This feature has been available on the web version of Word for a while now and the company has decided to introduce it to the desktop app for Windows 10.

Access to the feature will initially be rolled out to users in the Microsoft Insider program only. It is available to select testers running Version 2010 (Build 13328.20000).

How does Microsoft Editor work?

Just for context, Microsoft Editor makes the use of AI and machine learning to spot typing and grammar errors when you are typing in products such as MS Word and Outlook. After receiving the update, users will be able to open their documents in MS Word and the free editing tool will help you make corrections to any grammatical mistakes in the copy.

Unlike the existing typo fixing feature in Word, Microsoft Editor makes use of AI and checks all the elements of your writing to make suggestions in improving your overall writing style. The tool offers suggestions to help you with the format inclusiveness, acronyms, geopolitical references and more.

In the desktop version of the app, you can trigger a prompt for ‘suggestions’ offered by the tool’s AI by highlighting the sentences you need help with. Based on what the AI suggests you can then make the changes if you wish to or rewrite the entire sentence completely.

You also get the option of selecting a specific word and then pressing Shift+F10 or Alt+Down key to access the suggesting window.

There is even an option to check for plagiarism to ensure that citations are included properly.

Online grammar software Grammarly also works on similar grounds. It is available free for all but also offers a premium subscription for better vocabulary and enhanced writing tools.

Microsoft Editor additional features

Additional features of the AI-powered Microsoft Editor include:

A refreshed user interface with the focus on suggestions.

A new pane to access the review experience.

Users also need to know that the new tool will also support Microsoft Word’s upcoming dark mode.

In addition to this, Microsoft Office is also getting a more advanced ‘left-click suggestions experience’ which is rolling out to Outlook for Windows in the beta channels.