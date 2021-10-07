comscore Microsoft Xbox collaborates with Adidas for 20th anniversary
  Microsoft Xbox collaborates with Adidas for 20th anniversary, launches Xbox sneaker
Microsoft Xbox collaborates with Adidas for 20th anniversary, launches Xbox sneaker

Microsoft Xbox collab with Adidas features an exclusive new adidas Originals by Xbox sneaker, the Xbox 20th Forum Tech inspired by the special edition release of the original Xbox console for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001

Microsoft partners with Adidas on 20th anniversary of Xbox. The tech giant unveiled its first console-inspired sneaker, the Xbox 20th Forum Tech to celebrate the 20th anniversary. Also Read - Xbox users can test cloud gaming puzzle on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

The collab features an exclusive new adidas Originals by Xbox sneaker, the Xbox 20th Forum Tech, with translucent green details inspired by the special edition release of the original Xbox console for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001, marking the first-ever generation of gaming at Microsoft. Also Read - Psychonauts 2 review: Interesting new plot, same old fun

“This is just the beginning of our partnership with adidas, and over the next few months we’ll continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - India gets the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console: Will it be available this time?

As a part of our ongoing 20th anniversary celebrations, Xbox has also partnered with Trolli — a brand that truly embodies the neon-lit, fantastical worlds of gaming-to unveil limited-edition packaging inspired by some of your favorite titles available with Xbox Game Pass.

Each limited-edition package of Trolli sour gummi candy comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, unlocking access to over 100 high-quality games on console, PC, and mobile devices, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios.

Xbox fans can enter to win one of 20 exclusive Xbox Series S bundles including a custom Trolli-ized Xbox Series S, matching Xbox Wireless Controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

(Inputs From IANS)

Best Sellers