Microsoft Your Phone app now lets you control phone music

The new feature is compatible with YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and Pandora among others.

  • Published: June 9, 2020 7:55 PM IST
Microsoft has updated its Your Phone Android app to support new features. This app lets users pair their mobile device with Windows 10 PC. Users can access the smartphone notifications, SMS messages, and Phones. You can even set up calls using this app. It will ask for access to “Bluetooth” to pair your smartphone with the laptop or PC over Bluetooth. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out Chromium-based Edge browser with new update

And now the new update offers more features that’ll work between the phone and Windows PC. Users can control music playing from the mobile on their PC. This feature will work when your phone is paired to the PC via Your Phone app. You will see the music controls on the bottom left of your desktop. Reports say Microsoft announced the feature back in April. And now it’s being offered to the users. You can play/pause the music track or even choose another one from the playlist. Also Read - Work from home: A look at Twitter, Square, Facebook, Google and Microsoft's long-term plan

The Your Phone app is a classic example of changed priorities at Microsoft over the past few years. The company has changed its stance towards Android, offering most of its popular software on mobile for free. The music playback feature is compatible with most popular streaming apps. The list includes YouTube Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and Pandora among others. Also Read - Microsoft replaces human journalists with Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft Your Phone app – How it works

To run this app, you will need a Windows 10-based computing machine with Bluetooth connectivity. It is also worth noting that users need to run Windows 10 May 2019 update with build number 1903. In case your Windows 10-based system is out of date, you can click the “Check for update” button. It is located in the “Windows Update” sub-menu in the “Updates & Security” section in the “Settings” app. You also need an Android-based smartphone with Android 7 Nougat or new.

The app will ask you to provide access to permissions, open the app, and tap on “Allow” for all the app permissions. The app will also ask users to disable background battery optimizations on the smartphone. This will ensure that your smartphone does not close the app in the background. You can download the app from the Google Play store.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 7:55 PM IST

