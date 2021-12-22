comscore Here's what Microsoft’s Bill Gates is saying about the Omicron surge
Bill Gates said that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is expected to be present in almost every country of the world soon and that it would be the worst surge that we have seen so far.

Bill Gates

Omicron cases are surging globally. Amid the ongoing conditions, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has shared his concerns over the rising number of Omicron cases around the globe. In a thread on Twitter, Gates urged people to take abundant precautions, especially amid the upcoming holiday season. He also said that he had canceled his holiday plans in light of the rising number of Omicron cases in the country. “…we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us,” Gates cautioned in the Twitter thread. Also Read - How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone

Talking about the rate of spread of this infection, Gates said that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is expected to be present in almost every country of the world soon and that it would be the worst surge that we have seen so far. Also Read - Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

“Omicron is spreading faster than any virus in history. It will soon be in every country in the world,” he wrote, adding, “We need to take it seriously until we know more about it. Even if it’s only half as severe as delta, it will be the worst surge we have seen so far because it’s so infectious.” Also Read - Omicron suspects in Delhi: These health gadgets will protect you from getting the virus

He also suggested that till the time the Omicron threat is resolved, people should wear masks, get vaccinated and avoid big indoor gatherings. “In the meantime, we all have to look out for each other, especially the most vulnerable, whether they live down the street or in another country. That means wearing masks, avoiding big indoor gatherings, and getting vaccinated. Getting a booster gives the best protection,” Gates said.

In addition to this, the founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation talked about the importance of getting vaccinated. “Vaccines are designed to prevent people from getting seriously ill or dying & are doing that well,” he added.

He ended his conversation on an optimistic note saying that if people across the globe take proactive steps, the pandemic will be over in 2022. “I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022,” Gates noted.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 4:24 PM IST

Best Sellers