Xbox Series S will be Microsot's new budget console
Microsoft's new budget console to be called Xbox Series S, said to launch this month

The Xbox Series S is said to come with 4 teraflops of GPU performance and 7.5GB of usable RAM. It is rumoured to launch this month.

  • Published: August 10, 2020 2:09 PM IST
Xbox Series S controller

Image credits: @zakk_exe

It has long been rumoured that Microsoft is working on an affordable console alongside the high-end Xbox X, code-named ‘Lockhart’. New leaks have confirmed that the affordable console will be called the Xbox Series S. A white Xbox controller has been spotted on Twitter by user Zak S. The controller has an Xbox One Elite style D-pad, textured grips and triggers as well as a share button. The interesting aspect is found in the controller’s packaging. The retail box states that it is compatible with the Xbox Series X, Windows 10 and Xbox Series S. Also Read - Xbox Series X Gameplay showcase reveals trailers of 22 games

The Xbox Series S will reportedly be sold alongside the higher-end Xbox Series X, which has been teased frequently by Microsoft but still does not have a confirmed release date. We have to note that Microsoft has not officially unveiled the budget console yet. The company has also not hinted at the launch of a white Xbox Series X controller. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specs compared

Watch: Microsoft Xbox Series X: Top 5 next-generation games

Xbox Series S expected specifications

The Xbox Series S is said to be a less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. It is likely to come with 7.5GB of usable RAM, the same CPU found on the Xbox Series X as well as around 4 teraflops of GPU performance. These specifications have not been confirmed by Microsoft but were seen on a leaked official document. The console will launch this month itself, reports Eurogamer.

The Xbox X will feature a custom designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The console will also come with 12 teraflops of processing power and a custom 1TB SSD. Furthermore, the console will be 8K ready and also support true 4K Gaming.

Best Sellers