News

Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge browser is now available for download on Windows and Mac

News

The new browser has been in testing for over a year and the first stable update will be rolled out in phases to Windows 10 users as an update to the existing Microsoft Edge.

  Published: January 16, 2020 10:09 AM IST
Microsoft Edge New

Microsoft recently developed a new Edge-browser that is based on Chromium and it will be available for download to Windows and Mac users starting today. The new browser will bare a lot of resemblance in both aesthetics and features with Google Chrome.

Microsoft had made the announcement of ditching its own browser engine back in December 2018. The company decided that switching to a Chromium codebase would be a better decision. The big decision was followed by a lot of development and over a year of testing. However, we now finally have our first taste of a stable chromium-based Edge browser.

If you’re running Windows 10, you will get the new Edge browser as an update with a couple of months. The new Edge will replace your existing Microsoft Edge browser. But there are about hundreds of million Windows devices out there. Hence, Microsoft will roll out the new Edge browser in phases. So, while you may not get the new update immediately, rest assured that it will come to you in the future.

Microsoft will launch a mass rollout once it has made sure that people are happy with the Edge and that there are no deal-breaking bugs (basically what’s been going on with Windows 10 for months now). However, if you cannot wait and must try the new Microsoft Edge browser now, you can download and install it from the official page, here.

What’s new with the updated Microsoft Edge?

The new Edge browser will sync your existing Edge passwords, Favorites and settings across all devices and will also award users in some way for searching using Bing. The browser also features a set of learning and accessibility tools. There is even an ‘Internet Explorer’ mode within the new browser. This could be useful if you want to access a really old webpage that requires you to be on internet Explorer.

The first stable build of the new browser will be Microsoft Edge 79. This is because Microsoft Edge will follow chromium’s update version nomenclature. The browser will update independently on a “roughly six-week” cycle. The next update, Microsoft Edge 80 is expected to roll out in February.

  Published Date: January 16, 2020 10:09 AM IST

