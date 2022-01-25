comscore Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day
Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in India, after the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. Nadella and Pichai are being honoured for their contribution in the "trade and industry" category.

sundar-pichai-satya-nadella-padma-awards

(Representational Image)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will be conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award during this Republic Day. Both of the Indian origin CEOs are amongst the most prominent names in the tech industry. Also Read - Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 43-inch 4K Smart TV review: Great sound, picture not so much

Nadella and Pichai were revealed to be receiving the award after the government of India announced the full list of awardees who will be conferred with Padma awards on Tuesday. Both of the tech geniuses are among 17 Padma Bhushan awardees this year, which also includes the Serum Institute chairman Cyrus Poonawala, and Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella Also Read - Google to open a new office in Pune later in 2022

Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in India, after the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are the three categories in which the Padma Awards are conferred. Also Read - Google Drive will show you a big yellow warning when you are about to open a suspicious file

The Padma honours are conferred for exceptional service in different fields including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. Both the Indian origin business executives are being honoured for their contribution in the “trade and industry” category.

Late General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff is being awarded the Padma Vibhushan. 107 personalities including Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra, singer Sonu Nigam, and more are being conferred the Padma Shri. All of these included take the total count of Padma awardees up to 128 personalities who will be conferred the awards tomorrow, on the Republic Day of India in line with the annual traditions.

  Published Date: January 25, 2022 9:51 PM IST

