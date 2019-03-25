comscore
Microsoft’s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked; comes with support for Chrome extensions

Besides supporting Chrome apps and extensions, the new Edge browser also comes with a new design.

  Published: March 25, 2019 6:04 PM IST
Last year, Microsoft started rebuilding its Edge browser by embracing Google’s Chromium open-source engine. As a result, the new browser looks identical to Google Chrome and also comes with support for Chrome apps and extensions. Now, the browser has been leaked online, and download links for the same are available via beta sharing forums and file sharing sites.

While the leaked version appears to be an early copy, Microsoft is expected to release a public preview for beta testers soon, The Verge reports. The screenshots of the upcoming Edge browser have been leaked before, and while the browser looked similar to Chrome, Microsoft is reportedly adding its own animations and some finishing touches to make it feel like a Windows internet browser.

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium screenshots leaked; looks surprisingly similar to Google Chrome

The early build that is available to download and install includes support for Chrome extensions, and the ability to sync favorites. As The Verge pointed out, some features on the new browser are missing, compared to what was available on Edge. For instance, the inking with a stylus hasn’t been included here. Also, the set-aside tabs feature isn’t a part of the update either.

Microsoft Edge for Android updated, brings NewsGuard feature to fight fake news

Dark mode, which is now seen almost everywhere, from macOS, iOS, Android OS and on apps, is present on the new Chromium-based Edge browser too. However, it is only available via a testing flag, and will need to be enabled manually. Microsoft is also reportedly working on Edge browser for Mac, but there is no word on whether or not it will debut alongside the updated Windows version.

