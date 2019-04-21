comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Millions using '123456' as password: Security study
News

Millions using '123456' as password: Security study

News

For its first cyber-survey, the NCSC analysed public databases of breached accounts to see which words, phrases and strings people used.

  • Published: April 21, 2019 12:15 PM IST
password-stock-image

Millions of people are using easy-to-guess passwords on sensitive accounts, with “123456” being the most widely-used on breached accounts, suggests a security study.

The study by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) helped to uncover the gaps in cyber-knowledge that could leave people in danger of being exploited, the BBC reported on Sunday.

For its first cyber-survey, the NCSC analysed public databases of breached accounts to see which words, phrases and strings people used.

Top of the list was “123456”, appearing in more than 23 million passwords. The second-most popular string, “123456789”, was not much harder to crack, while others in the top five included “qwerty”, “password” and “1111111”.

The most common name to be used in passwords was “Ashley”, followed by “Michael”, “Daniel”, “Jessica” and “Charlie”.

When it comes to Premier League football teams in passwords, “Liverpool” came first and “Chelsea” second. “Blink-182” topped the charts of music acts.

People who use well-known words or names for a password put themselves people at risk of being hacked, said Ian Levy, technical director of the NCSC.

“Nobody should protect sensitive data with something that can be guessed, like their first name, local football team or favourite band,” he said.

Security expert Troy Hunt, who maintains a database of hacked account data, said picking a good password was the “single biggest control” people had over their online security.

“We typically haven’t done a very good job of that either as individuals or as the organisations asking us to register with them.”

  • Published Date: April 21, 2019 12:15 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Thomson Anniversary Sale on Flipkart: Check out these deals
Deals
Thomson Anniversary Sale on Flipkart: Check out these deals
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode

News

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode

Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie

News

Vivo announces Funtouch OS 9 roadmap, 13 devices will get Android Pie

Reliance JioGigaFiber to launch in 1,600 cities

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber to launch in 1,600 cities

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Millions using '123456' as password: Security study

Thomson Anniversary Sale on Flipkart: Check out these deals

Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Millions using '123456' as password: Security study

News

Millions using '123456' as password: Security study
Airtel prepaid plans above Rs 199 offer free Norton Mobile Security

News

Airtel prepaid plans above Rs 199 offer free Norton Mobile Security
Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw

News

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw
Court grants Microsoft control of 99 hacking sites

News

Court grants Microsoft control of 99 hacking sites
Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Features

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

हिंदी समाचार

आसुस का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन ZenFone Live L2 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Whatsapp पर इमोजी को जल्द बना सकेंगे स्टेट्स

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक पासवर्ड, हैकर्स आसानी से बना लेते हैं निशाना

Amazon Daily Quiz 21 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 20 हजार रुपये वाला Samsung Galaxy A50 स्मार्टफोन

5 हजार से कम कीमत में आते हैं ये पांच बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

News

Millions using '123456' as password: Security study
News
Millions using '123456' as password: Security study
Thomson Anniversary Sale on Flipkart: Check out these deals

Deals

Thomson Anniversary Sale on Flipkart: Check out these deals
Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales

News

Infinix Mobile expects up to 60 percent growth in smartphone sales
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with dual rear camera appears in new video
Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode

News

Realme 3 Pro will support 64-megapixel Ultra HD mode