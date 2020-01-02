comscore Mini Electric hatchback could launch in India in 2021 | BGR India
Mini Electric hatchback with 233km range could launch in India next year

The car could cost over Rs 30 lakh when launched in the country

  Published: January 2, 2020 6:53 PM IST
BMW Mini Electric

The Electric Vehicle (EV) scenario in India is steadily growing and is expected to get quite populous in the next couple of years. Moreover, we have seen many brands put out their commercially available electric alternatives in the market. This includes cars, scooters and even sports bikes like the Revolt RV 400. Now, rumors say that BMW could launch the Mini Electric Hatchback in India sometime in 2021.

The electric cars launched include the Hyundai Kona electric SUV, MG Motor’s ZS EV SUV, and the electric Tata Nexon SUV. The Mini Electric hatchback which we recently saw unveil in the US and UK, shares a lot with the BMW i3s electric hatchback. Further, with its 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery, the Mini Electric could deliver a range of up to around 233 kilometers on a single charge.

The UK data sheet of the car reveals some information on the speed figures. The Mini electric puts out 184 horsepower and can reach the 0-100 kilometers per hour speed in 7.3 seconds. Meanwhile, the MG ZS EV, a recently launched competitor priced at Rs 22 lakh does the same speed in 8.5 seconds.

According to a report by Autocar India, Mini Vice President Francois Roca isn’t fully confident that India is ready for electric vehicles yet. This is mainly due to the public EV charging infrastructure on Indian roads. The lack of enough electric charging infrastructure makes electric vehicles the least favored vehicles in the country. This is especially worse with the large population in the country.

“We need infrastructure. So, when there will be very large infrastructure, it definitely makes sense to have the BEV in the Indian market. Today, I would say it can’t be that we have to be in India with the BEV to tick a box,” said Roca.

Mini Electric Hatchback: Charging and features

The Mini Electric could take anywhere between 36 minutes to 12 hours. The premium three-door mini-hatch will come with a bunch of features. This includes a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster, that displays speed, charging state, and more. There will also be LED lighting sported around the car. Further, the car could include a 6.5-inch touchscreen unit on the center console with support for Apple CarPlay, multiple driving modes, dual-zone climate control and more.

  Published Date: January 2, 2020 6:53 PM IST

Oppo A31 key specifications leaked via FCC certification
Oppo A31 key specifications leaked via FCC certification
