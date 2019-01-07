Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may soon revise minimum broadband connection speed in India to over 2Mbps, which currently stands at 512Kbps. According to a DNA Money report, DoT will shortly come out with a revised policy for the same. Under the ‘Broadband for All’ by 2022 initiative, the Government of India has announced plans to revise the minimum speed of a broadband connection to over 2 Mbps soon, and upwards to 5Mbps thereafter.

“Keeping in mind, the targets set in the new digital communications policy, there is an urgent need to come out with the new policy guidelines for revision in the minimum broadband speed of an internet connection,” a senior official told DNA Money.

It is estimated that the new policy announced by the telecom department will require $100 billion investment in telecom sector by 2022. The plans is to bump up broadband internet connectivity at 50Mbps speed to all users in India. The government has also set a target to reach 10 million Wi-Fi hotspots by 2022.

Recently, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan also shared plans with DNA Money in an interview. The initiative is estimated to bring in 4 million jobs besides better internet speeds. DoT is also said to be in talks with telecom service providers to improve their networks infrastructure as well.

“We need a lot of infrastructure upgradation, before we can give the desired access, desired speed and desired quality of services. India is one of the countries where data growth is the highest in the world, not just because of the size of the country, but per capita. We must not underestimate the hunger for rural data because this is their way of integrating with the mainstream and this will also bridge the infrastructure divide, income divide and the opportunity divide,” said Sundararajan.