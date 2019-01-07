comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report
News

Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report

News

DoT will reportedly come out with a revised policy draft soon.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 3:01 PM IST
internet-user-stock-image

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may soon revise minimum broadband connection speed in India to over 2Mbps, which currently stands at 512Kbps. According to a DNA Money report, DoT will shortly come out with a revised policy for the same. Under the ‘Broadband for All’ by 2022 initiative, the Government of India has announced plans to revise the minimum speed of a broadband connection to over 2 Mbps soon, and upwards to 5Mbps thereafter.

“Keeping in mind, the targets set in the new digital communications policy, there is an urgent need to come out with the new policy guidelines for revision in the minimum broadband speed of an internet connection,” a senior official told DNA Money.

India ranks 111th in broadband speeds, 65th position in mobile network speeds: Report

Also Read

India ranks 111th in broadband speeds, 65th position in mobile network speeds: Report

It is estimated that the new policy announced by the telecom department will require $100 billion investment in telecom sector by 2022. The plans is to bump up broadband internet connectivity at 50Mbps speed to all users in India. The government has also set a target to reach 10 million Wi-Fi hotspots by 2022.

Recently, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan also shared plans with DNA Money in an interview. The initiative is estimated to bring in 4 million jobs besides better internet speeds. DoT is also said to be in talks with telecom service providers to improve their networks infrastructure as well.

Only 7% internet connectivity in India through fixed line network: TRAI

Also Read

Only 7% internet connectivity in India through fixed line network: TRAI

“We need a lot of infrastructure upgradation, before we can give the desired access, desired speed and desired quality of services. India is one of the countries where data growth is the highest in the world, not just because of the size of the country, but per capita. We must not underestimate the hunger for rural data because this is their way of integrating with the mainstream and this will also bridge the infrastructure divide, income divide and the opportunity divide,” said Sundararajan.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2019 3:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple touts privacy practice in a giant CES ad campaign
thumb-img
Gaming
Half-Life 2 and Portal co-writer Eric Wolpaw returns to Valve
thumb-img
News
Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10
thumb-img
News
Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Asus ZenBook S13 brings notch to laptops

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to have a waterdrop notch

Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report

Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 India launch set for January-end

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report

News

Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report
Xiaomi Mi A2 price slashed in India

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A2 price slashed in India
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today
Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive

News

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive
Xiaomi Mija Smart Washing machine likely to launch in the global market

News

Xiaomi Mija Smart Washing machine likely to launch in the global market

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, अब मिलेगा 13,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर

OnePlus 3 और 3T को जल्द मिल सकती है एंड्रॉिइड 9 पाई अपडेट

रिलायंस जियो ने एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया JioBrowser, गूगल को मिलेगी टक्कर

शाओमी ने Poco F1 के लिए पेश की दो नई कस्टम स्किन, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

Realme Yo! Days Sale आज से शुरू, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक के साथ स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर ईयरफोन मिल रहे हैं फ्री

News

Asus ZenBook S13 brings notch to laptops
News
Asus ZenBook S13 brings notch to laptops
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to have a waterdrop notch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to have a waterdrop notch
Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report

News

Your minimum broadband internet speed may soon bump up to 2Mbps: Report
Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10

News

Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 India launch set for January-end

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 India launch set for January-end