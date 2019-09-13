comscore Misfit unveils Ronin hybrid smartwatches in white: Check features
Misfit has launched the white variants of the last year's Command and Path smartwatches. The new Ronin Command features a subdial that will give users more information.

  Published: September 13, 2019 5:53 PM IST
Misfit Ronin Edition smartwatch

Misfit has launched new Ronin hybrid smartwatches, which offer an all-white design with nautical navy blue accents. Notably, the company has launched the white variants of the last year’s Command and Path smartwatches. The new Ronin Command features a subdial that will give users more information. Both the 45mm Misfit Command and 36mm Misfit Path come with the same price tag, as per the company’s website. Customers can purchase the smartwatches for $149.99 (approximately Rs 10,640).

The new Ronin Command comes with auto sleep tracking capabilities. Moreover, this hybrid smartwatch from the company can track sleep, steps, distance and calories. One will find these features on several devices these days. The wearable is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. The Misfit smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android platforms. It can reportedly offer users up to 1-year battery life.

Timex iConnect and iConnect Fashion smartwatches launched in India

Also Read

Timex iConnect and iConnect Fashion smartwatches launched in India

Notably, the 36mm Ronin Path smartwatch lacks subdial, which you will find on the Ronin Command model. This wearable can deliver only up to 6 months of battery life, as per the company. Misfit has also mentioned that the customers will get battery life depending on their usage. Apart from these, the rest of the features are same as that on the Command model.

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud alongside Carme smartwatch in India tomorrow: Report

Also Read

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud alongside Carme smartwatch in India tomorrow: Report

This smartwatch is also water resistance and comes with auto sleep tracking capabilities. It is important to note that both the Ronin Command and Ronin Path lack support for GPS. The Command comes in eight color options, while the smaller version of the smartwatch in seven color variants. Besides, last month, the company launched Misfit Vapor X Wear OS smartwatch.

Furthermore, the wearable offers a Snapdragon 3100 SoC and an AMOLED display. Misfit claims that the Vapor X is the lightest smartwatch made using aluminium alloy and matte finish. The smartwatch comes with a redesigned strap called Sport Strap+. The Misfit Vapor X comes with improved hardware compared to the existing Misfit Vapor.

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 5:53 PM IST

