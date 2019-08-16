American consumer electronics company, Misfit has added a new smartwatch to its portfolio, the Vapor X. Misfit claims that the Vapor X is the lightest smartwatch made using aluminium alloy and matte finish. The smartwatch comes with a redesigned strap called Sport Strap+. The Misfit Vapor X comes with improved hardware compared to the existing Misfit Vapor. Here is all you need to know about the new smartwatch.

Misfit Vapor X price

The smartwatch will set you back by $279.99 (approximately Rs 20,000). As an introductory offer, the price is set at $199.99 (approximately Rs 14,000). After the initial period, the price will be reverted back. While the wearable device is available to purchase from the official Misfit website, there is no word on India launch and availability. You will be able to buy it in Black, Rose Tone, Stainless, Champagne, and Gunmetal colour options. The new Sport Strap+ strap, on the other hand, will be available for $19.99 (approximately Rs 1,400).

Misfit Vapor X specifications

The Vapor X runs on Wear OS platform. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 3100 SoC paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. It features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with pixel density of 328ppi.

To keep things ticking, the smartwatch comes with a 300mAh battery which the company claims to offer a battery life of up to 24 hours. There are certain activity modes to suit different scenarios. Users can use these to further extend the battery life. The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 30ATM. It can track activities like the number of steps taken, sleep monitoring and it comes with a heart rate sensor too.

Talking about sensors, the smartwatch includes an altimeter, a gyroscope and an accelerometer. The smartwatch is compatible with both iOS or Android platforms. Lastly, there is Bluetooth and NFC support, which enables cashless payments using Google Pay.