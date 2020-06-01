The Mitron app that competes with short form video-making app TikTok in India is now revealed to have a severe security vulnerability in its database. Currently available on the Google Play Store, the app has more than 5 million installs, but there are many bugs in it. With these bugs, the attacker can tamper with the user’s account and send messages from any account. However, there is no risk of theft of personal email IDs or data. Also Read - TikTok rating back to 4.4 after Google deletes more than 8 million reviews from Play Store

Mitron app’s vulnerability

According to Gadgets360, by taking advantage of the Mitron app’s loopholes, the attacker can send messages and comments from one account to others. In the report, it has been described as a drawback related to the log-in process. Due to which the hacker also has the ability to login from any account. Also Read - Meet Mitron App, the Indian rival to TikTok developed by IIT Roorkee student with over 5 million downloads

At present, the user does not need any password or additional verification to log into the app. Since, it can be done only with the help of a Google account. There is no extra layer of security in this app to determine whether the user is verified. The app also does not have any kind of privacy policy. Hence, users that are signing up on the app and uploading their videos have no idea what is being done with their data. Also Read - TikTok in-app revenues in China shoot up during lockdown

According to most reviews received by the app on the Google Play Store, the Mitron app’s actual experience is replete with bugs. The surprising thing is that users reporting these bugs have also given the app a high rating in the review. And the reason behind it is because people assume that the app is made by an Indian developer. However, that is not the case, as revealed in the previous report. Hence, now that the app has been identified as a Pakistani rebadged app, it can definitely lead to a drop in ratings.