Mitron App surpasses 5 million downloads on Play Store

  Meet Mitron App, the Indian rival to TikTok developed by IIT Roorkee student with over 5 million downloads
Meet Mitron App, the Indian rival to TikTok developed by IIT Roorkee student with over 5 million downloads

Mitron is one of the fastest growing application on Play Store right now. The TikTok-clone has 4.7 star ratings and might beat TikTok at its own game.

  • Updated: May 28, 2020 9:17 AM IST
TikTok is not only a popular app but also very successful in terms of business model. This success has often seen new competition from incumbents and new players in the social landscape. One such competitor gaining popularity is an app developed by an IIT Roorkee student named Mitron. The app has already crossed 5 million installs on Android and the name is the biggest growth hack of this application. With TikTok having a moment in the country, Mitron is having an opportune moment to make its name. Also Read - TikTok in-app revenues in China shoot up during lockdown

Mitron App is an Indian rival to TikTok

Mitron is basically a clone of TikTok, the popular short form video application around the world. Developed by IIT Roorkee student Shivank Agarwal, the app has gained popularity in India. Ever since its release a month ago, the app has been downloaded over 5 million times on Android. It is not yet available on Apple’s App Store and might take some time before it gets certified. As Deepak Abbot aptly said on Twitter, “Name of the app is the growth hack here”. Also Read - TikTok rating down to 1-star on Google Play store: Here's why

One of the biggest driver for the app seems to be the current anti-China sentiment caused by COVID-19 outbreak and other controversies. It also seems to have gained popularity due to TikTok’s downgrade in ratings. After a video roasting TikTok by a YouTuber was taken down, there has been a slew of low-ratings for TikTok on Play Store. The app’s rating on the Play Store dropped to as low as 1.3 stars before Google intervened. Also Read - TikTok gets Disney's streaming head Kevin Mayer as its new chief

If you don’t want to use TikTok then the alternatives are few and not as impressive. Mitron plays into this segment by offering a clone that has the same design and interface. It is also a short video-making application allowing users to create 15-second videos. It has a 4.7 star rating on Play Store from 204,000 reviews. While TikTok gets back in the good books of Indians, Mitron is an alternative that could not only challenge but emerge as a winner. The real question is whether it stays relevant a few months from now.

  • Published Date: May 28, 2020 9:16 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 28, 2020 9:17 AM IST

